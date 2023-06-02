scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Healthtech platform Glamyo Health has laid off at least 160 employees, has not paid workers over the last few months, and is allegedly planning to file for bankruptcy soon, according to an FIR filed by an impacted employee here.

Filed at the Barakhamba Police Station in the capital and confirmed by police officials to IANS, the complaint alleged that Glamyo’s founders Archit Garg and Preet Pal Thakur “expressed intent” to leave India by June 4 after firing all employees and winding up operations.

YourStory was first to report about the complaint against Glamyo Health.

The FIR, filed by the employee on behalf of 160 laid-off workers, alleged that they were sacked without any prior notice or given clarity on full and final settlements.

It claimed that Glamyo Health delayed salary payments “several times” over the last few months that also impacted doctors on the payrolls.

According to the complaint, the surgery care platform is soon planning to file for bankruptcy.

It further stated that the startup earns over Rs 5 crore in revenue each month, being “pocketed by the founders as personal gains”.

Glamyo Health was yet to comment on the complaint filed against them.

Meanwhile, the affected employees organised a protest at the New Delhi office of the healthtech startup on May 31 and June 1.

Backed by investors like Agility Ventures, Anicut Capital and LetsVenture, Glamyo raised more than $7 million in funding to date.

It was aiming to further raise up to $6 million this year but could not succeed, according to reports.

The startup last raised $3 million in September 2021.

Glamyo Health ties up with hospitals and clinics to offer elective surgeries and cosmetic procedures, and also hires doctors and medical coordinators.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low
Next article
Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

Technology

Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low

Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana Dcruz shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

News

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society’

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US