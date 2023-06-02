Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Healthtech platform Glamyo Health has laid off at least 160 employees, has not paid workers over the last few months, and is allegedly planning to file for bankruptcy soon, according to an FIR filed by an impacted employee here.

Filed at the Barakhamba Police Station in the capital and confirmed by police officials to IANS, the complaint alleged that Glamyo’s founders Archit Garg and Preet Pal Thakur “expressed intent” to leave India by June 4 after firing all employees and winding up operations.

YourStory was first to report about the complaint against Glamyo Health.

The FIR, filed by the employee on behalf of 160 laid-off workers, alleged that they were sacked without any prior notice or given clarity on full and final settlements.

It claimed that Glamyo Health delayed salary payments “several times” over the last few months that also impacted doctors on the payrolls.

According to the complaint, the surgery care platform is soon planning to file for bankruptcy.

It further stated that the startup earns over Rs 5 crore in revenue each month, being “pocketed by the founders as personal gains”.

Glamyo Health was yet to comment on the complaint filed against them.

Meanwhile, the affected employees organised a protest at the New Delhi office of the healthtech startup on May 31 and June 1.

Backed by investors like Agility Ventures, Anicut Capital and LetsVenture, Glamyo raised more than $7 million in funding to date.

It was aiming to further raise up to $6 million this year but could not succeed, according to reports.

The startup last raised $3 million in September 2021.

Glamyo Health ties up with hospitals and clinics to offer elective surgeries and cosmetic procedures, and also hires doctors and medical coordinators.

