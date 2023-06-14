scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

How blood donation is good for your health

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) While donating blood is a selfless act and a humanitarian gesture, it also helps improve the health of the donor, said experts here on World Blood Donation Day on Wednesday. The World Blood Donation Day is celebrated around the world on June 14 to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, and to express gratitude for blood donors for their voluntary life-saving gift.

Healthy adults above 18 years of age can donate blood once every three months. Donating blood can help in the early detection of certain health conditions, such as anaemia or infectious diseases, which may otherwise go unnoticed.

Regular blood donation is also linked to lower blood pressure, helps maintain healthy iron levels in the body, and lowers risk for heart attacks, the experts said.

“Blood donation has numerous health benefits for the donor. It reduces the risk of heart disease, lowers the risk of cancer, improves blood flow, leads to early detection of disease through health screening before donating blood, enhances psychological well-being, regulates iron levels in the body, and monitors your general health status,” Dr Rajiv Tomer, Blood Bank, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, told IANS.

It is estimated that someone in India needs blood every two seconds. With India poised to become the most populous country in the world now, access to safe blood is critical.

Over 12,000 people die every day in the country due to the non-availability of blood. In many cases, people who need transfusions do not have timely access to safe blood. This makes blood donation a life-saving exercise.

The theme this year is ‘Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often’. It holds tremendous relevance, especially for patients requiring life-long transfusion support.

“Even a single person’s blood donation can make a large difference in the lives of individuals battling conditions like thalassemia, sickle cell disease, or certain types of cancer depend on regular blood transfusions to sustain their health,” Dr. Kalpana Velaska, Senior Consultant & Head Transfusion Medicine, NH SRCC Children’s Hospital, told IANS.

“By donating blood and blood products, we offer these patients a lifeline, replenishing their depleted supply of red blood cells, platelets, granulocytes, stem cells, coagulation factors etc. Moreover, plasma donations are crucial for patients who require specialised treatments like immunoglobulin therapies,” she added.

However, the experts also underlined the importance of safe blood transfusion practices. They stressed on the importance of embracing screening technologies like Nucleic acid testing (NAT) testing which is a crucial step toward ensuring the safety and integrity of our blood supply.

“The safety of blood needs immediate attention, and issues need to be addressed like Transfusion Transmitted Infections (TTIs) which come with blood transfusions concerning the overall healthcare system,” Dr Seema Sinha, HOD – Transfusion Medicine, Fortis Hospital Noida, told IANS.

“It is crucial to safeguard the health of those who depend on transfusions and medical treatments. Prioritising the mandatory implementation of such screening technologies, proper storage and transportation conditions are paramount in safeguarding the purity and safety of donated blood. By doing this, decision-makers can foster a resilient healthcare system for generations to come,” she added.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Development of universal influenza vax gaining: Report
Next article
Toyota plans EV with 1,200-km range that fully charges in 10 mins
This May Also Interest You
News

Massive Fan Rush for ‘Adipurush’ Advance Bookings Anticipating A Bumper Box Office Opening

News

Slow Cheeta, D'Evil go old school with new track '90's ke Ladke'

News

Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda pair up for new film with 'mahurat pooja'

Technology

Toyota plans EV with 1,200-km range that fully charges in 10 mins

Health & Lifestyle

Development of universal influenza vax gaining: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new hairstyle impresses netizens

Technology

Samsung may soon unveil new sensor for AR/VR headsets

News

Sikandar Kher wishes mom Kirron Kher on b’day: “I love you the most in the world”

News

Kapil Sharma’s co-actor Tirthanand Rao drinks poison during live session

Others

How Chandani Malik works her magic on A-list clients

News

Nikki Sharma flaunts her Shiva tattoos, says she was destined for upcoming serial

Technology

Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses

News

‘Salman Khan, Karan Johar helped me when I needed advice,’ says Mimoh Chakraborty

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat becomes first state to issue digital health cards for students

Technology

Madhav Sheth bids goodbye to global tech brand realme

Health & Lifestyle

Australia's doctors call for overhaul of 'sick care' system

Health & Lifestyle

Mylab's indigenous rapid test to detect Sickle Cell Anaemia in minutes

Technology

AMD unveils new chip as generative AI accelerator

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US