Maha hospital deaths: CM Shinde cracks the whip, orders status report from all districts

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Under fire from the opposition over deaths in hospitals, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday ordered all Collectors to visit the government hospitals in their districts and submit a status report immediately.

The Collectors have been asked to visit all state-run, civic hospitals, primary health centers and hospitals attached to medical colleges across the state and prepare a detailed report on the current situation there.

Shinde also directed the Collectors to visit government hospitals under their respective jurisdiction on a daily/regular basis to monitor the situation there, even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and other parties pounced on the government.

The CM’s tough talk came after a series of patient deaths were reported from government hospitals in Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur this week, and earlier in August, in his hometown Thane.

The video-conference was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, Additional CS Public Health Milind Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary, Medical Education Dinesh Waghmare and other officials of the departments concerned, and all Collectors.

Shinde reiterated that a state-level committee has been appointed to investigate the death cases in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and warned of strict action against the culprits.

Referring to remedial measures, the CM said Collectors have been empowered to purchase medicines and they must ensure that there are no delays in the procurement of medicines as required.

“The health system is the highest priority of the state government. We are working to prepare a short-term and long-term plan for the strengthening of the health system and there will be no shortage of funds to implement it,” he assured.

He called upon the Divisional Commissioners, Collectors, Superintendents of Hospitals and District Surgeons to work as a team for the health system, and necessary funds and additional equipment should be provided promptly if required.

In case of manpower shortages, the government has empowered outsourcing at the district level, and there should be delay on such counts, failing which the officers concerned would be held responsible.

The CM said that there is a state-level dashboard regarding the availability of medicines, and said it should be used effectively by all the hospitals to make purchases of medicines or equipment needed urgently.

Shinde’s instructions came even as the state Congress led a delegation to the Governor Ramesh Bais, demanded a probe into the hospital deaths by a retired high court judge, compensation to the kin of all the deceased victims and removal of the state Health Minister.

