A Night of Elegance, Storytelling, and Star-Studded Glamour

Bombay Times Fashion Week was transformed into a realm of elegance and enchantment as the visionary fashion designer Sonali Jain introduced her ‘Feel’ collection. Among the array of notable guests, it was the radiant Nushrat Bharucha who left an indelible impression.

Nushrat Bharucha: A Vision of Grace: Nushrat Bharucha, the beloved Bollywood icon, graced the runway in Sonali Jain’s ‘Feel’ collection, embodying grace and style. Her presence in a dreamy white gown was nothing short of mesmerizing. With each step, Nushrat brought the collection to life, captivating the audience with her regal elegance.

The ‘Feel’ Collection: Sonali Jain’s ‘Feel’ collection, inspired by the vibrant beauty of peacocks, featured 22 exquisite outfits that transcended traditional fashion boundaries. Nushrat Bharucha, the showstopper, donned a dreamy white peacock feather ensemble, transporting the audience to a world reminiscent of fairy tales.

A Captivating Photoshoot: In the midst of the fashion spectacle, a captivating photoshoot was conducted under the lens of the talented photographer Rupali Saagar, with guidance from Pravin Talan. This added a layer of visual magic to the event, encapsulating the essence of the ‘Feel’ collection.

Star-Studded Guests: The event was graced by several celebrity guests, including Pravin Talan, Nivedita Basu, Zaan, and other luminaries, intensifying the allure and excitement of the evening.

Nushrat Bharucha’s captivating presence in Sonali Jain’s ‘Feel’ collection elevated the event to a realm of timeless beauty and sophistication. The Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023 will be forever etched in the annals of the fashion world, with Nushrat Bharucha’s regal elegance adding an extra layer of charm to the evening.