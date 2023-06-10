Challenges Neha Waraich Grover faced on her journey to success

Obstacles are integral to any success story and play an important role in defining it. How people combat the challenges and go ahead in life sets them apart from others who end up cribbing about the problems. One such person who persisted through all the challenges of life is Jalandhar-based makeup artist Neha Waraich Grover, also known as NWG Full Look Expert.

She has come a long way from her humble beginnings to establish herself as a reputable makeup artist and influencer. We recently talked to her about her journey to success, which was not easy. Her dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence have helped her evolve as a revered makeup artist.

Neha worked as a fashion institution professor for four years before starting her makeup journey in 2020. She gained valuable experience in the field of fashion, but the transition to becoming a makeup artist was not easy. Neha says, “I faced many challenges when I started, like managing clients and marketing myself, but I learned from other people in the space, worked on my skills and soon learned to navigate the challenges I faced with marketing and client management.”

Neha’s versatility is evident from her excellent academic record, but her exceptional performance didn’t make the journey any easy for her. Despite her outstanding work, she had to work hard to gain recognition. She says, “Winning awards and gaining recognition was not easy, but I never gave up. I worked on my networking skills, requested my clients for honest reviews and improved my work based on feedback.”

Neha’s notable projects include her work with PTC Punjabi as a full-look expert, where she offered complete Baisakhi makeover services which were telecasted on PTC Punjabi. She also worked on ‘Dream My Look,’ where they selected three candidates who could not afford their dream bridal look.

Neha says that these projects faced a formative role in her journey. They helped her work on other aspects of growth then just exceptional makeup skills. She says, “Managing clients’ expectations and delivering what they want was challenging, but I learned to communicate better and manage their expectations effectively.”

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Neha has also been invited to be a special guest at various events, including Rotary Club, Mr Miss Punjab, V-Day Party, and National Film Festival by Dr DK Gumber, Ludhiana. Neha says, “Being a judge and a jury member comes with a lot of responsibilities, and it was not always easy to make fair and unbiased decisions, but I learned to make decisions based on merit and not let personal biases affect my judgment.”

Despite facing several challenges, Neha’s dedication to her work and her commitment to excellence have earned her the respect and admiration of her peers and clients. She has evolved as one of the most sought-after makeup artists in the industry. Neha says, “My journey to success has not been easy, but it has taught me valuable lessons, and I am grateful for every challenge I faced. It has made me a better makeup artist and a better person.”