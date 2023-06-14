How Chandani Malik works her magic on A-list clients

In the realm of bridal makeup, the concept of minimalism has taken the industry by storm. Gone are the days of heavily adorned brides with layers of vibrant makeup. Today’s brides yearn for a more natural and understated look, and makeup artists like Chandani Malik are revolutionizing the way we perceive bridal beauty.

Chandani Malik, a renowned makeup artist based in Delhi, has emerged as a trailblazer in the world of modern bridal makeup. Her specialty lies in creating minimalistic yet enchanting bridal looks that celebrate the unique beauty of each individual.

She firmly believes that every woman is a masterpiece in her own right, and her role is to enhance their innate features, allowing them to radiate with natural beauty. It is this refreshing approach that has helped Chandani move to the top of her profession, earning her the opportunity to work with countless brides across the globe. Her client base includes A-list clients who prefer her for her minimalistic style and amazing talent.

One of Chandani’s signature styles is the soft glam bridal look, which has become immensely popular among brides. This subtle yet captivating aesthetic is adored by brides worldwide, making Chandani’s schedule packed with bookings during the wedding season. With clients from India and abroad, she travels extensively, ensuring that every bride she works with walks down the aisle exuding confidence and grace.

Chandani’s journey as a bridal makeup artist began in 2014 when she completed a comprehensive makeup course at the prestigious JD Institute in Delhi. This marked a remarkable career shift for Chandani, who had previously pursued law. Along the way, she discovered her true passion for makeup, dedicating herself to learning its intricacies and honing her skills as a minimalist artist. Continuously seeking growth, Chandani eagerly learns from esteemed makeup artists around the world, refining her craft and staying at the forefront of industry trends.

Beyond her role as a makeup artist, Chandani has also become a notable influencer and content creator. Through her Instagram page, ‘makeupbychandanimalik,’ she shares invaluable makeup hacks, tutorials, and insightful tips and tricks. Her dedicated following benefits immensely from her expertise, finding inspiration and guidance in her content. She is married to top criminal lawyer of Delhi, Akshay Malik who owns a legal firm under the name m&m legal.

Throughout her years in the industry, Chandani has garnered widespread acclaim for her ability to create elegant and refined looks. Her commitment to constant improvement is evident in her work, as she continues to push boundaries and exceed expectations.

Looking ahead, Chandani aspires to collaborate with brides from all corners of the globe, helping them achieve their utmost beauty on their special day. With her talent, passion, and unwavering dedication, we wish Chandani Malik unlimited success in her pursuit of realizing this vision.