scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldOthers

Chef Rupal Parab has made a mark even in the beauty and fashion industry

Chef Rupal Parab's deep-seated love for food and the culinary arts has led him to become an admired chef in the Indian subcontinent and overseas

By agency
Chef Rupal Parab has made a mark even in the beauty and fashion industry
Chef Rupal Parab

While many people can’t figure out how to use their talent to build something outstanding, a handful of individuals ace their multiple skills. Meet Bhiva Rajan Parab, better known as chef Rupal Parab. His deep-seated love for food and the culinary arts has led him to become an admired chef in the Indian subcontinent and overseas, bringing with him a plethora of accolades and awards that have sustained his journey so far.

But wait, his culinary skill is just the tip of the iceberg, and his prowess goes beyond that. He has made his name in multiple fields. Did you know that this young man is a huge fashion enthusiast? You didn’t!

He is a jack of all trades. His list of achievements is not complete without the impression that he has left on the glamour world. Chef Rupal Parab was a runner-up in the Droom Aura Mr. India competition and went on to win the Droom Aura Mr. Goa title. Isn’t that astonishing? But that is true! After all, the charm and charisma he has in his personality make him the perfect name for the title!

Speaking of which, Rupal Parab says, “I have always liked the world of glitz and glamour. Moreover, who doesn’t want to be a fashion freak? Winning this coveted title was truly inexpressible; however, I am indebted that I did.”

He has also made a few fashion transition reels on Instagram, which have captivated many netizens. The young boy is full of talent and enthusiasm! His infectious spirit has inspired many.

Rupal Parab is just 21 years old, and his work in the culinary world has earned him millions of lauds. He is a trailblazer in the kitchen, and his dishes are rich in flavour, spices, and colour. Even his cooking techniques and presentation skills are nonpareil. He is now aiming to start a cooking show where he will reveal more about the skills he has acquired in his culinary journey.

From getting on the list of Asia’s top 20 chefs by a prominent New York press agency to making it to the Top Most 500 Influential People around the globe, he has set a benchmark. Rupal Parab is currently working at GKM Hospitality in New Zealand and is also looking to be a part of cooking shows. We wish him good luck in his future endeavor and hope that he never stops following his passion, whether it is cooking or fashion.

Previous article
Guneet Monga to team up with director Umesh Bist again after 'Pagglait'
Next article
Dhoni trains next generation of women cricketers at 'Cricket Clinic – MSD' workshop
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US