Dr. Amit Kamle honoured as Music Composer of the Year 2023 in Gospel Genre; Receives Award from Parineeti Chopra

Dr. Amit Kamle, the renowned Gospel Maestro and founder of Glorify Christ has been awarded the prestigious Music Composer of the Year 2023 in the Gospel Genre.

Dr. Amit Kamle receives Award from Parineeti Chopra
Dr. Amit Kamle, the renowned Gospel Maestro and founder of Glorify Christ has been awarded the prestigious Music Composer of the Year 2023 in the Gospel Genre. The esteemed award was presented to him by the talented Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra at a glittering award ceremony held recently.

During the award ceremony, The Gospel Maestro Dr. Amit Kamle interacted with Bollywood Diva Parineeti Chopra. Impressed by her presence, he complimented the actress, saying, “You look beautiful,” to which Parineeti graciously responded with folded hands, “Thank you very much. Privileged!”

Expressing his excitement and gratitude for the honour, Dr. Amit Kamle remarked, “Parineeti is one of my favourite artists, and to receive this prestigious award from her feels absolutely amazing. It is a true recognition of my passion for music and the efforts I have put into creating soulful compositions.”

Dr.Amit Kamle’s compositions in the Gospel Genre have gained widespread acclaim for their spiritual themes, expressions of gratitude and faith. His songs resonate deeply with audiences, earning appreciation for their soul-stirring melodies and meaningful lyrics. Besides his expertise in music composition and lyric writing, Dr. Amit Kamle has showcased his artistic versatility by directing and acting in some of his projects, such as “Irada Nek Hai” with actress Akshita Mudgal and “Jaijaikar” with actress Nyra Banerjee.

Among his notable works, Dr. Amit Kamle’s compositions include the following:

  • “Tera Shukriya” sung by Anil Kant
  • “Dil Mera Dil” sung by Shaan
  • “Main Aur Mera Gharana” sung by Adwita Amit Kamle
  • “Mere Papa” sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam
  • “Tu Hi Hai” sung by Shirin George
  • “Dhanyawad Kare” sung by Nithya Mammen
  • “Israel” sung by Udit Narayan
  • “Teri Daya” sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy
  • “Main Stuti Karu” sung by Alka Yagnik

Dr Amit Kamle’s exceptional talent and dedication to his craft have made him a respected figure in the music industry, and this recognition as Music Composer of the Year further solidifies his status as a Gospel Maestro. Dr. Amit Kamle is an acclaimed music composer and lyricist known for his contributions to the Gospel Genre. With his soulful melodies and meaningful compositions, he has touched the hearts of millions worldwide. In addition to his music career, Dr. Amit Kamle has also directed and acted in various projects, showcasing his artistic range and versatility.

