Esha Gupta leads an all-women design team at Design Pataki

In a world where women are often underrepresented in the workforce, one entrepreneur is breaking the mould and shattering the glass ceiling. Meet Esha Gupta, the visionary founder of Design Pataki, a Mumbai-based digital platform that celebrates the beauty of design, art, and architecture. But what sets Design Pataki apart from the rest is not just its stunning visuals and insightful articles; it’s the fact that Esha has built an all-women team of talented and creative individuals who are changing the face of the design industry.

Design Pataki is more than just a platform; it’s a movement, a mission to empower women in the design industry and provide them with the opportunities and support they need to succeed. And Esha Gupta is at the forefront of this revolution. In this exclusive interview, we dive deep into Esha’s journey and learn about her passion for design, her vision for Design Pataki, and how her all-women team is making waves in the industry.

How did the idea of starting Design Pataki come to you?

Design is a language that speaks to the soul, a form of expression that transcends boundaries and cultures. And for me, it was a passion that ignited a fire within. In 2013, I embarked on a journey to fill a void in the world of design, and thus, Design Pataki was born. It started as a passion project, motivated by a vision to streamline the conversation around design in India and create a platform that viewed global design through an Indian lens.

Back then, the world of digital magazines was still in its infancy, and there was a noticeable absence of platforms that provided thought-provoking insights on design in India. That only fueled an unrelenting desire to learn more and to create a dialogue on global design, architecture, and art in India.

What inspired you to create an all-women design team?

My personal journey in the industry has taught me the importance of empowerment, of creating a positive and supportive environment where we can all thrive. And it’s not just about me. Through the many conversations and interviews we’ve had with female designers, artists, and entrepreneurs, we’ve seen that there is a fundamental need for women to support each other and create opportunities for each other.

In this age of social media, where 6 degrees of separation is real, it’s easier than ever to connect, learn, and achieve. And somewhere along the line, my subconscious personal thinking led me to make Design Pataki a completely female-led and run magazine. It wasn’t a conscious decision, but it was the natural outcome of a belief system that champions the power of women. With every article we publish, every interview we conduct, and every image we share, we are breaking down barriers, shattering stereotypes, and empowering women to reach their full potential. This is the power of design, the power of women, and the power of Design Pataki.

How does having an all-women team impact the creative process and the output of Design Pataki?

For me, building an all-women team has helped create a supportive community, a positive work environment, and an ecosystem that empowers us to achieve balance in all the buckets in our lives – family, social, work, and health.

As women, we bring a unique perspective to the world of design. We understand the challenges of juggling multiple roles and responsibilities, and we use that understanding to support and uplift each other. With every project we take on, we bring our whole selves – our creativity, our passion, and our unique experiences to the table. We truly believe that creativity is gender-neutral and there’s no right or wrong in that sphere.

Can you walk us through the challenges you faced while building an all-women team, if any?

If I’m being completely honest, the women always stood out whenever we interviewed for roles at Design Pataki. It was a discovery that unfolded organically, as we simply looked for the best fit for our team. And before we knew it, we had built an incredible all-women team that brought an unrivalled level of expertise, creativity, and passion to everything we did. How does Design Pataki strive to break the stereotype of women in design and architecture?

As a team at Design Pataki, we’ve always believed in shining the spotlight a little brighter on women in design. It’s been a natural extension of our editorial standpoint, and an unwavering commitment to empowering young women in the industry.

Over the years, we’ve launched several initiatives to bring this vision to life. In 2018 and 2023, we organized and moderated panels on Women in Design, a platform that gave voice to the unique challenges faced by women in the industry, and how to overcome them with strength and resilience. In 2021, we launched a massive Covid Relief fundraiser for Mann Deshi, a non-profit organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of rural women. It was an initiative that brought people together from all walks of life, and we were thrilled to raise close to 20 lakhs in just two days.

But these are just a few examples. At Design Pataki, championing women across design, art, and architecture lies at the very heart of what we do. It’s a part of our ethos, our DNA, and our unwavering commitment to empowering women everywhere.

Can you share some future goals for Design Pataki and how you see the team evolving in the next few years?

Since we’re in the most exciting space right now – the digital world, the possibilities are endless.

As we grow and evolve, I have no doubt that the strong and powerful women who have helped shape our team will continue to lead us forward. It’s been an incredible journey so far, and I’m confident that we’ll continue to make a difference for years to come. I hope to welcome even more talented and passionate women into our close-knit family.

Lastly, what advice do you have for aspiring women in the design, art, and architecture industry?

In my experience, there are two pieces of advice that have helped me tremendously in my career. Firstly, take the time to design your life in a way that brings you joy and fulfilment. Life is a canvas, and you have the power to choose the colours, patterns, and textures that make it beautiful.

And secondly, never give up on your passion for design. It can be a challenging field, but if you stay true to your calling and persist through the obstacles, you’ll create an impact in the space – even if it’s a small one. The world needs your unique perspective and creative energy!

In conclusion, Esha Gupta and her team of talented women at Design Pataki are changing the game when it comes to design. Through their collaborative and empowering approach, they are bringing fresh perspectives and exciting designs to the world of design. Their passion and determination serve as an inspiration for women everywhere, and we can’t wait to see what they will accomplish next.