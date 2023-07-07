scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldOthers

Gunjan Garg highlights the importance of digital literacy

Gunjan Garg, founder of Panaah, emphasizes the significance of equipping individuals with the necessary skills to navigate the digital landscape effectively.

By Brand Desk
Gunjan Garg highlights the importance of digital literacy
Gunjan Garg

Gunjan Garg, a renowned education advocate and founder of Panaah, a transformative educational initiative, is drawing attention to the critical need for digital literacy in today’s fast-paced world. Recognizing the increasing influence of technology in every aspect of life, Gunjan emphasizes the significance of equipping individuals with the necessary skills to navigate the digital landscape effectively.

In her work with Panaah, Gunjan Garg has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of digital literacy. While Panaah primarily focuses on providing holistic education and opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds, digital literacy has emerged as a cornerstone of the initiative. By embracing technology and understanding its nuances, individuals can gain a competitive edge in the modern world.

Gunjan firmly believes that digital literacy is not limited to technical skills but encompasses a broader set of abilities. It involves understanding digital platforms, utilizing online resources, distinguishing reliable information from misinformation, and effectively communicating and collaborating in virtual spaces. She believes these skills are crucial for personal growth, educational success, and future employability.

“Digital literacy is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity,” says Gunjan Garg. “In today’s interconnected world, individuals who lack digital literacy skills may face significant barriers in accessing information, educational opportunities, and even employment prospects. It is our responsibility to ensure that everyone has the tools and knowledge to thrive in the digital era.”

Recognizing the need to address the digital divide, Gunjan has incorporated digital literacy programs within the framework of Panaah. Through workshops, online courses, and access to digital resources, Panaah aims to equip individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the digital world confidently.

Gunjan emphasizes that digital literacy is not only about embracing technology but also about fostering critical thinking, ethical conduct, and responsible digital citizenship. She believes that individuals should be empowered to use technology as a tool for positive change, creativity, and innovation.

Gunjan’s advocacy for digital literacy aligns with the evolving needs of our society. By empowering individuals with digital skills, she is enabling them to participate fully in the digital economy and effectively engage in the digital discourse.

Her work in the field is commendable, and she deserves recognition and applause for her remarkable contribution to the underprivileged. We wish Gunjan luck in the future and hope that similar education advocates emerge and change the future of the country.

Brand Desk
Brand Desk
Posts published by the Brand Desk author(s) could be curated / syndicated / partnered / sponsored content. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch says SRK is not handsome, does not know acting
Next article
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting 'flirty'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Global foldable shipments grow 64% to reach 2.5 mn units

News

Badshah gives Punjabi ‘tadka’ to Bengali ‘IBD 3’ contestant’s name

Technology

Thumbs-up emoji over text message amounts to contractual agreement: Judge

News

Makers explain the controversial 'Barbie' map which got it banned in Vietnam

Technology

5G smartphone shipments cross 10 cr in India for 1st time

News

Deepika Padukone faces criticism as she skips birthday post for hubby Ranveer Singh

Technology

IIT Jodhpur researchers develop bio-jet-fuel from waste biomass

Technology

Amazon plans to unveil new devices in September

Technology

Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery in India

News

Eva Mendes praises partner Ryan Gosling as the 'greatest actor' she's worked with

Technology

Global study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods

News

Taylor Swift releases new album 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Technology

Rooter, Jio partner to bring live game streaming to TVs

News

Saira Banu makes her Instagram debut, shares monochrome pics of late husband Dilip Kumar

News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting 'flirty'

News

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch says SRK is not handsome, does not know acting

Review

Movie Review | Blind: Leaves you somewhat cold

Technology

More important fight is between Threads & Twitter: Vinod Khosla on Musk-Zuck cage fight

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US