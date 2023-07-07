Gunjan Garg highlights the importance of digital literacy

Gunjan Garg, a renowned education advocate and founder of Panaah, a transformative educational initiative, is drawing attention to the critical need for digital literacy in today’s fast-paced world. Recognizing the increasing influence of technology in every aspect of life, Gunjan emphasizes the significance of equipping individuals with the necessary skills to navigate the digital landscape effectively.

In her work with Panaah, Gunjan Garg has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of digital literacy. While Panaah primarily focuses on providing holistic education and opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds, digital literacy has emerged as a cornerstone of the initiative. By embracing technology and understanding its nuances, individuals can gain a competitive edge in the modern world.

Gunjan firmly believes that digital literacy is not limited to technical skills but encompasses a broader set of abilities. It involves understanding digital platforms, utilizing online resources, distinguishing reliable information from misinformation, and effectively communicating and collaborating in virtual spaces. She believes these skills are crucial for personal growth, educational success, and future employability.

“Digital literacy is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity,” says Gunjan Garg. “In today’s interconnected world, individuals who lack digital literacy skills may face significant barriers in accessing information, educational opportunities, and even employment prospects. It is our responsibility to ensure that everyone has the tools and knowledge to thrive in the digital era.”

Recognizing the need to address the digital divide, Gunjan has incorporated digital literacy programs within the framework of Panaah. Through workshops, online courses, and access to digital resources, Panaah aims to equip individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the digital world confidently.

Gunjan emphasizes that digital literacy is not only about embracing technology but also about fostering critical thinking, ethical conduct, and responsible digital citizenship. She believes that individuals should be empowered to use technology as a tool for positive change, creativity, and innovation.

Gunjan’s advocacy for digital literacy aligns with the evolving needs of our society. By empowering individuals with digital skills, she is enabling them to participate fully in the digital economy and effectively engage in the digital discourse.

Her work in the field is commendable, and she deserves recognition and applause for her remarkable contribution to the underprivileged. We wish Gunjan luck in the future and hope that similar education advocates emerge and change the future of the country.