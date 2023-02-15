scorecardresearch
Digital creator and actor Gurdeep Rai does a Valentine’s Day special advertisement

Digital creator Gurdeep Rai looks absolutely stunning. His chiseled body curves have raised the temperature on the internet. Just can't get enough of him.

By agency
As soon as the month of February crosses our threshold, the fever of love starts flaring faster. A myriad of brands (almost every brand) and other individuals on social media start posting content relevant to Valentine’s Day. And guess who has joined the bandwagon? Our favourite Gurdeep Rai! The actor did an ad film for an eminent perfume brand, which is featured on social media platforms very often.

It’s a love-worthy scene featuring him and, of course, the love of his life, Nita Shilimkar, who is also an actress. The duo has already been admired by netizens for their cherishable chemistry. Seeing the couple’s goals that the duo gives us, it’s certain that both were starring in the ad.

While the brands are flooding the online space with advertisements, don’t you want to know why they are doing so? Well, talking about how brands collaborate with digital creators to promote festivals, Gurdeep Rai asserted, “Social media holds equal importance for both a brand and an influencer.”

“While the majority population is on the internet, why not use it rather than the old medium? And everyone knows that the best way a brand can get promoted in the online space is via influencer marketing. This newly emerging field seems to be thriving in the future,” Gurdeep Rai further added. We too will agree with what the actor has said, right?

This young man is famous over the internet for his charming looks and alluring persona. Well, this isn’t the first time that he will be seen doing an advertisement. To date, he has already done ads for Huawei Watches, Lloyds Pharmacy, the NHS, construction site brands, and more. Gurdeep has also worked with prestigious magazines like GQ, L’Homme Magazine, etc. He was also seen in six hit music videos and is preparing for upcoming ones.

The actor will soon be seen in a film and has many other projects on his plate. We wish him good luck in his future endeavours and hope they are a huge success.

