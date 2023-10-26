Harmony in Diversity: KPSS Expresses Gratitude to Punit Balan For Dusshera Support

The Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS) illuminated the valley with the vibrant colors of unity and communal harmony during this year’s Dusshera celebration. Amongst the lively festivities, Sanjay Ticku, President of KPSS, expressed profound gratitude to Punit Balan for his crucial contribution, providing the effigy and seamless logistical support, which elevated the event to unprecedented grandeur.

Ticku also extended warm appreciation to the local administration for their unwavering dedication and steadfast assistance, emphasizing their pivotal role in ensuring the seamless execution of the festivities. The collaborative effort highlighted the true essence of Kashmir’s diversity, as people from varied political ideologies and civil society backgrounds united in celebration. Their collective spirit illuminated the region with an aura of peace and inclusivity.

Dusshera, emblematic of the triumph of good over evil, holds deep significance against the backdrop of social challenges in Kashmir. It serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and collective spirit essential to overcome adversities, offering a glimmer of hope and unity amidst societal struggles.

The event also witnessed heartwarming camaraderie between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims, showcasing an enduring bond of friendship and solidarity that transcends religious boundaries. This camaraderie reaffirms the core values of mutual respect and understanding, serving as the foundation of Kashmir’s rich cultural tapestry.

The successful celebration of Dusshera, supported generously by Punit Balan and embraced wholeheartedly by the local community, stands as a testament to the unity prevailing in the Kashmir Valley. Such collaborative initiatives underscore the significance of mutual respect and cooperation, fostering a harmonious coexistence among the region’s diverse populace.