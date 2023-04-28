When fans grooved in Harsh Garg’s live show

Famous Punjabi singer Harsh Garg recently did a live concert at Hard Rock Cafe, Chandigarh. Number of Harsh fans were present in that live concert and they were all grooving to the tune of Harsh. Harsh started the live show with his first song Frozen Drops and on hearing this song, the audience jumped with joy. Slowly the live show progressed and Harsh sang all his songs one by one as “Veeli”, “Jatt Vardu”, and “Sasre na jaugi”.

This was his best show of Harsh till date because, in his last live show, Harsh had promised his fans that his next live show would be a bang and so it happened, this live show of Harsh has been a blockbuster, fans from the live show of Harsh were quite happy. Many media and news channels also came to cover Harsh’s live show.

Before the start of the live show, Harsh was very well received at the Hard Rock Cafe where the organizer had also called some old friends of Harsh to surprise Harsh, and seeing his old friends, Harsh was very happy and emotional too.

When a reporter asked Harsh what was his experience with this live show, Harsh said, “I don’t know why I was very nervous for this live show, although it is not the first time for me still, I am very excited. I was nervous, probably because I had already promised my audience that this would be my best show. But I am glad that I did not let this nervousness affect my show and I also got a response from my fans. I realized that they loved the show and were very happy with my performance, and I was so happy to see them like this, I was able to stand on my promise.”

It took many years for Harsh to reach this point, Harsh had dreamed of becoming a singer in his childhood and Harsh fulfilled this dream with full dedication. To reach this point, Harsh has to face many troubles and it is the result of Harsh’s hard work that today Harsh is in such a big position, Harsh’s parents also feel very proud of him. In the coming time, Harsh will do more such live shows information you will get from Harsh social media handle, where you will also be given information about tickets, venue, and everything else. We hope that Harsh continues his life like this and continues to encourage people.