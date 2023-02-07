Harshita Gupta posts relatable reels amidst the wedding season

Anything that happens in the real world finds its way into the reel world as well. Speaking of which, the wedding season is in full swing, and Instagram is flooding with content about the same. From outfits to sangeet choreographies, varied types of reels are bombarding social media. Amidst all these are Harshita Gupta’s hilarious and mockery wedding reels.

While the content creator is widely known for her nonchalant ranting, she keeps experimenting with her content and thus amasses fans. She recently shared a reel, ‘pov: you are getting married,’ and we bet that every person whose wedding is just a few days away might have found it highly relatable. In this video, Harshita Gupta is seen calling different individuals, from decorators to makeup artists, and still forgetting someone. Isn’t this reality? While there are so many arrangements to make during the wedding, some things often get left out.

This is just one, this young woman has posted multiple such wedding-themed videos. In one of her reels, ‘every Indian parent right after their bachcha gets married,’ Harshita Gupta gets candid about how after marriage, parents expect their newlywed daughters to have kids. She made this reel with her father, and it has received more than 4 million views.

The content creator also shared a reel, ‘bachelor’s thoughts when someone says “shadi ke baad tumhe ghar sambhalna hai.” She vocalised the thoughts that might have already crossed every bachelor’s mind. Harshita Gupta is just excellent at making such reels. Moreover, even people shower it with immense love, and why not? They are worth the praise!

The content creator has always left the internet in splits every time she posts a new reel. Her fans keep their eyes peeled for her new videos. She has more than 800k followers on Instagram and has also been featured on numerous leading social media pages. Harshita started her journey as an RJ in the entertainment world and is now causing ripples as a great content creator.