scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldOthers

Harshita Gupta posts relatable reels amidst the wedding season

By agency
Harshita Gupta posts relatable reels amidst the wedding season
Harshita Gupta

Anything that happens in the real world finds its way into the reel world as well. Speaking of which, the wedding season is in full swing, and Instagram is flooding with content about the same. From outfits to sangeet choreographies, varied types of reels are bombarding social media. Amidst all these are Harshita Gupta’s hilarious and mockery wedding reels.

While the content creator is widely known for her nonchalant ranting, she keeps experimenting with her content and thus amasses fans. She recently shared a reel, ‘pov: you are getting married,’ and we bet that every person whose wedding is just a few days away might have found it highly relatable. In this video, Harshita Gupta is seen calling different individuals, from decorators to makeup artists, and still forgetting someone. Isn’t this reality? While there are so many arrangements to make during the wedding, some things often get left out.

This is just one, this young woman has posted multiple such wedding-themed videos. In one of her reels, ‘every Indian parent right after their bachcha gets married,’ Harshita Gupta gets candid about how after marriage, parents expect their newlywed daughters to have kids. She made this reel with her father, and it has received more than 4 million views.

The content creator also shared a reel, ‘bachelor’s thoughts when someone says “shadi ke baad tumhe ghar sambhalna hai.” She vocalised the thoughts that might have already crossed every bachelor’s mind. Harshita Gupta is just excellent at making such reels. Moreover, even people shower it with immense love, and why not? They are worth the praise!

The content creator has always left the internet in splits every time she posts a new reel. Her fans keep their eyes peeled for her new videos. She has more than 800k followers on Instagram and has also been featured on numerous leading social media pages. Harshita started her journey as an RJ in the entertainment world and is now causing ripples as a great content creator.

Previous article
Pakhawaj player Dinesh Prasad dies on stage in Lucknow
Next article
$20 bn worth 5G smartphones shipped in India in 2022 at 74% growth
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US