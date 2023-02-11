Influencer Lina Bathia is giving us major fitness goals amidst this busy as-bee lifestyle

Though the primacy of fitness has evolved since the lockdown, are we still profound about it? The majority draft their fitness regimes and then overlook them in the jostle of their humdrum lives. If you too belong to that group, you need a little inspiration, and who could do that better than Lina Bathia?

Social media is flooded with various types of content creators who are catering to different niches. You will find hundreds of people who will tell you to follow healthy ways of living, but Lina Bathia believes in the saying: action speaks louder than words. She has built a robust persona and a perfectly carved physique for herself that have not only captivated a horde of people but also inspired many of them to walk the path of fitness.

Whether she is wearing a bodycon cut-out dress or a beautiful saree, her perfectly built figure can be glimpsed every time. But all these envious curves didn’t come to her overnight. Lina Bathia pursued her diploma and became a nutritionist. She has changed her way of life to achieve this fitness.

From healthy eating habits to a regular workout, she moves every mountain to keep up with her fitness regime. She often shares pictures of her healthy bowl and videos from gym sessions. Lina Bathia is a mother, and yet she is leaving no stone unturned to stay ahead in the fitness realm. We are all aware of the problems that one encounters post-pregnancy, and weight gain is the foremost one. Yet Lina looks as fit as a fiddle, like forever.

Lina Bathia is an inspiration for everyone, especially women. She has motivated a vast number of people to incorporate healthy lifestyles. Apart from her fitness, she is also highly regarded for her vigorous lifestyle. She has worked with various brands like Grand Hyatt, Studio6 Jewels, Richaa Goenka, Ritu Kumar and more.