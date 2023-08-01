Discover the rise of Jagrut Awatramani: Unveiling the man behind the camera and the success story of the iconic ‘Rebel’ brand

Jagrut Awatramani, known for his diverse talents as an artist and businessman, has garnered attention for his notable achievements in the entertainment industry and successful ventures in business. During a recent interview, Jagrut discussed his perspectives on the distinctions between acting and modelling, his deep-seated passion for the arts and entrepreneurship, as well as his ambitions for the future.

Interviewer (I): What distinguishes acting from modelling in your opinion?

Jagrut (J): Modelling can be likened to a still life, almost akin to a silent film, where emotions are conveyed solely through the body. On the other hand, acting, much like dance, is an art of storytelling that combines expressions, speech, spirituality, and the essence of the character itself.

(I): Can you tell us about your childhood days and what you aspired to become back then?

(J): During my childhood, I believe I was a sincere and honest individual, always finding joy in entertaining and bringing happiness to others. From an early age, I had a strong desire to become an actor.

(I): Which kind of work do you find the most enjoyable?

(J): I find immense joy in both acting and dancing. Though I may not claim to be exceptionally skilled in acting, the process itself brings me happiness. I cherish meeting new people and embracing all the experiences life has to offer.

(I): You’re renowned for your charisma. How do you define “sexy”?

(J): To me, being sexy is about unapologetically embracing your true self, enhancing your unique qualities, and having the ability to evoke desire.

(I): What do you consider to be your greatest strengths?

(J): My greatest strengths lie in my diction, voice modulation, facial expressions, dance, and my adaptability to transform my appearance, hair, and body to suit any character’s requirements.

(I): Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

(J): My goal has always been to contribute to the Nation in some capacity. I hope that whatever I do, I can give my best for the betterment of India.

(I): Let’s talk about the Rebel brand. How did the idea come about, and what motivated you to build it?

(J): Rebel was born out of my deep passion for biking and cars. I was already involved in manufacturing and trading within the automobile industry. The idea struck me, and I shared it with my father, and together with our team, we worked diligently. After extensive research and testing, we launched 4tX, which became an instant success, selling one million copies in its first year. From there, we continued to innovate, delivering quality products and catering to our customers’ needs, ensuring each product underwent rigorous testing on our own rides and machines.

(I): You’re both a businessman and an artist. How do you manage to balance both roles?

(J): Acting and business are fundamentally different. In acting, you amplify your emotions and expressions, while in business, you need to maintain a level-headed approach. I find that both aspects of my life complement each other, providing a sense of balance. Performing in live theatre and stage shows keeps the actor in me alive.

(I): You always seem to exude high-spirited energy. How do you manage to maintain this positive outlook?

(J): Keeping my intentions right and believing in karma play a significant role in maintaining a positive vibe around me. I feel a higher energy guiding me, which brings eternal euphoria.

(I): You’ve been an inspiration for many people to stay fit. How do you stay motivated to prioritize fitness?

(J): Fitness has been an integral part of my life for over a decade; it’s ingrained in my lifestyle. Staying fit enhances performance in all aspects of life, and that drives me to continue on this path.

(I): We’ve noticed that you don’t consume alcohol at all. Could you share the reason behind this choice?

(J): I treat my body as a temple and steer clear of any form of intoxication, not just alcohol.

(I): How do you like to spend your leisure time?

(J): Amidst a busy schedule, I try to make time for myself. In my leisure time, I enjoy cycling, getting lost in the beauty of forests, playing video games, swimming, and going on treks.

(I): Are you currently in a relationship?

(J): At the moment, I am single, fully focused on my work and still in the process of self-discovery.

(I): With the level of success, you’ve achieved in your life, how do you feel about it?

(J): To me, success has a high standard, and I believe my journey has just begun. The more successful I become, the more I can contribute to charitable causes.

(I): Any advice or tips for aspiring artists?

(J): Keep pursuing your dreams and be mindful of the impact of your actions on others. Hard work with good intentions is sure to bring positive returns, guided by a higher force.