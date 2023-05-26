scorecardresearch
Budding actress Jannat Amin Khan ensures to explore her craft as an actor to bag more roles

Jannat Amin Khan doing exactly that, our curiosity increased to ask her what helped her come this far in her journey.

There are two sets of people in this world. One is where people only like dreaming about what they wish to achieve in their lives, and the other is where people believe in putting in the effort to get their work done and get going in their journeys, no matter how challenging it may feel.

They say, if anything, belong to the latter category, where one knows what path one wants to choose, take on challenges, face them and knock them one by one by believing in one’s innate talents and skills that they develop over the years.

When we saw an upcoming actress Jannat Amin Khan doing exactly that, our curiosity increased to ask her what helped her come this far in her journey.

Replying to us, the budding actress Jannat Amin Khan says that every day she told herself how passionate she felt about her work as an actor, which kept motivating her to give her best, no matter what. She also said that she believed in her dreams and kept up that faith in herself as a performer, leading her to bag a lead project with Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh, titled “Thodi Si Bewafai.” 

Speaking more about her work, Jannat Amin Khan says that she ensures to explore her craft as an actor as much as possible so that she can get better at projects she is already doing while also paving her way for further betterment as a performer for the roles she will get in the coming times.

About her experiences as a lead performer with “Thodi Si Bewafai,” she says that it was a surreal experience working on the same, where she got more experiences and opportunities to understand her potential to make her craft even more powerful.

Jannat Amin Khan (@jannataminofficial) can’t wait to take up challenging parts that can inspire her in some way that, in the end, can only make her a better performer who has the ability to easily grab hold of the audience’s attention.

