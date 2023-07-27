In recent years, there has been a notable resurgence of interest in Indian weave & designs. The global appeal of Indian design goes beyond fashion trends; it represents the celebration of cultural diversity. People from different backgrounds and cultures are embracing Indian attires as a way to connect with our traditions and express their appreciation for its beauty and craftsmanship.

Having understood the same Indian designer Jigya Patel is surfacing fashion with what she has been doing since years at Anand, Gujarat. Label Jigyam by Jigya finds it imperative to carry forward Indian culture & fashion hand in hand. From its roots in Indian heritage to its transformation into a global fashion statement, the Indian craftsmanship continues to captivate hearts and minds worldwide. Jigya feels that by embracing these art, individuals celebrate cultural

diversity, support sustainable fashion, and contribute to the preservation of traditional crafts, ensuring that this timeless garment remains relevant for generations to come.

From the history of handwork to how it has been modernised today Label Jigyam ensures a tight uphold of the nuance. The timelessness and the versatility of mirror work has helped it become a favourite in most millennial wardrobes similarly Jigya thrives to strike a perfect balance of heritage & contemporary design to each of her collection.

Jigyam – Reviving ethnicity through craftsmanship

Her latest outing on the ramp spoke volumes of the characteristic of the collection. We can witness the use of de-constructed motifs with gota and silk threads, and even with prints. It plays a very important role in her brand identity because she always aim to blend handwork work with modern silhouettes. Precisely the most sincere attempt to make various ancient handwork relevant in 21st century.