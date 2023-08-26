Supermodel Kovid Mittal turned actor lets his style do the talking

The fashion and style of wearing a Brown Waistcoat, White Shirt & Bow Tie

Kovid Mittal is seen wearing a hand carved brown waistcoat which is a versatile piece that can be paired with a variety of other colours and textures to create a sophisticated and stylish look. With the right styling, the brown waistcoat, white shirt, and bow tie look can be a timeless and elegant choice for any occasion.

Kovid experiments with stripes to create a perfect red carpet statement.

When it comes to styling a stripe men’s suit with a brown shirt, choosing the right shade of brown is crucial to achieving a polished and put-together look. Additionally, keeping the accessories neutral-toned will help to keep the focus on the suit and shirt combination. A stripe men’s suit with a brown shirt is a versatile and stylish option for a variety of occasions.

This one is surely a ‘Head Turner’

Kovid Mittal sports a brown and white stitched leather jacket a perfect fashion statement for individuals looking to add a touch of style to their wardrobe. With its intricate stitching and high-quality leather, this jacket exudes both sophistication and fashion-forwardness. Not only does the brown and white stitched leather jacket make a bold fashion statement, but it also showcases the wearer’s attention to detail and discerning taste.

Kovid Mittal sports this bold look with such an ease

The combination of a polka dot blazer with a pink shirt is a stylish and attention-grabbing choice for men. This pairing showcases a bold and confident sense of style, while also incorporating elements of playfulness and sophistication. The polka dot blazer adds a touch of personality and uniqueness to the outfit, with its eye-catching pattern.

We are thinking if there’s another man apart from Kovid Mittal who can nail this ensemble so well?

When it comes to men’s fashion, the classic combination of a black blazer, white shirt, and red tie exudes timeless elegance and sophistication. Not only does this ensemble convey a sense of professionalism, but it also showcases the wearer’s eye for refined style. By offering tips on colour coordination, fabric choices, and accessorizing, we are sure Kovid Mittal sense of fashion and style will help individuals elevate their overall appearance and make a lasting impression