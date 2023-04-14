scorecardresearch
Madhusudan Kulkarni’s short film ‘Swatantrya??’ bags award In Goa Short Film Festival

Written by Dr. Shrinivas Kulkarni, produced by Madhusudan Kulkarni director Vedanti Kothule's 'Swatantrya??' receives the Best Live Action Short Film Award at the Goa Short Film Festival.

Written by Pune resident Dr. Shrinivas Kulkarni, produced by Madhusudan Kulkarni and directed by Vedanti Kothule, the film ‘Swatantrya??’ has received the Best Live Action Short Film Award at the Goa Short Film Festival. The film was also screened on the occasion and it garnered a lot of applause from the people. The film introduces the audience to the truth through a real story.

This film festival was organized in Goa for three days. In which hundreds of films were selected from many countries around the world including India. The director of this film festival is Yogesh Baraskar and this festival is organized on behalf of Marathi Chitrapat Parivar by film journalists and film critics.

Madhusudan’s film ‘Swatantrya??’ is being liked in many film festivals in the country and abroad. This is the first film of Shrinivas as a writer, he told that this film was in his mind for many years, but due to not getting the location, children and pigeon fancier shown in the film, it got delayed for so long, but this award encouraged him for doing more good work.

Madhusudan said that, “The audience of such films is still very less in India. Because of this, producers shy away from investing in art films. In such a situation, it is difficult to make such films, but efforts are on to make more such films because this kind of films are necessary.”

