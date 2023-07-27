Malaisha Ranglani aka Malaisha Doll, to come up with her own exclusive dance workshop

Malaisha Ranglani, aka Malaisha Doll, is that young girl whose talent has seen her rise on social media platforms. Who isn’t a fan of her graceful dance moves? Every new video of her leaves netizens in utter astonishment. Not only is she a good dancer, but she is also an amazing choreographer! And if you are a lover of her choreographies and admire her dance style, then there is exciting news to share…

As summer seasons call for long vacations, exploring new skills, and super exciting summer camps, Malaisha is preparing to come up with her own dance workshop! Isn’t that wonderful? Of course, it is! As it would be a great opportunity to learn her choreography.

She shared her desire to organise a three-day workshop that will include basic foundational movements and techniques of different dance styles while developing core strength, flexibility, and endurance. This workshop will be an open session for all the kids and teenagers. We cannot wait to see this young girl achieve her goals. Malaisha is a nimble dancer, and we are sure she will bring a new-age, refreshing flare to any dance workshop.

Speaking of this, Malaisha says, “Dance, for me, is a way to express my thoughts, and I have always believed in exploring every bit of my talent. Putting on a dance workshop will bring me closer to my fondness for it. I hope that I will soon be able to achieve this goal.”

Malaisha’s dance reels have caused waves on the internet. Many of these have been reposted by various famous entertainment pages, making them viral. She has performed for Tarang Studio, Twins Dance Art Studios, Studio 189, Impulse Studio Mumbai, etc. She has also posted dance reels with Vinayak Ghoshal, Dharmik Samani, Shehzaan Khan, Simran Ramchand, and more. Her last dance video on the song Maine Pi Rakhi Hai has crossed more than 200k views.

She was also seen in the music video, Ankhiyan Dunali. Malaisha rose to fame when she was spotted clicking selfies with Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Kunal Khemu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, etc. at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party. We hope that she keeps following her passion for dance and achieves more success.