Mehul Agarwal aka Pebble Boy is focused on creating music that is authentic and true to his vision

Mumbai-based rapper and songwriter, Pebble Boy, is making waves in the Indian music scene with his unique style of storytelling through gangsta rap. His mission? To bring the California rap scene to the forefront of the international and domestic music scene. Inspired by legends like 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G, Pebble Boy’s influences range from classical rock icons like The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, and Jim Morrison, to modern-day rap legends such as Eminem, 2Pac, and Biggie. With over 3 million hits on various platforms, Pebble Boy has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Pebble Boy’s ability to weave narratives through his lyrics is a rare talent that has earned him a loyal following. His lyrics not only focus on gangsta life but also tackle societal issues and the need to help the needy. “I’m here to change the world. I want to use my music to bring attention to the issues that matter. My music is my voice, and I will use it to make a difference,” says Pebble Boy.

Despite being a newcomer to the rap scene, Pebble Boy’s songs have received widespread praise from fans and critics alike, solidifying his position as a rising star in the Indian music scene. His dedication to his craft is evident in his work ethic, spending countless hours perfecting his lyrics and refining his flow.

Pebble Boy is currently working on his debut album, which promises to be a unique blend of gangsta rap and socially conscious themes. Fans eagerly await the release of his album, which is set to drop later next year.

In a world where music can sometimes be superficial, Pebble Boy’s music stands out as a refreshing reminder of the power of storytelling and the need for authenticity in art. With his sights set on the global stage, Pebble Boy is poised to make a significant impact in the music industry and is an artist to watch in the years to come.

Pebble Boy’s unique style has also caught the attention of the international music industry, with several record labels expressing interest in signing him. While Pebble Boy is focused on creating music that is authentic and true to his vision, he is open to exploring new opportunities that will allow him to reach a wider audience.

In addition to his music, Pebble Boy is also passionate about using his platform to give back to society. He has been involved in several charitable initiatives, including supporting underprivileged children and raising awareness about mental health issues. For Pebble Boy, it’s not just about making music, but also about making a difference in the world.

As he prepares for the release of his debut album, Pebble Boy is excited about what the future holds. He believes that his music has the power to inspire and make a positive impact on society. With his talent, passion, and dedication to his craft, there’s no doubt that Pebble Boy will continue to make waves in the music industry and beyond.