Neha Dhupia inaugurates Dubai Beauty School

Dubai Beauty School is proud to announce its grand opening in Malviya Nagar, Delhi by Former Miss India and actress Neha Dhupia. Prince Narula and makeup artist Bhumika Bahl also graced the occasion. The beauty school will offer state-of-the-art facilities to provide students with a top-notch education in the beauty industry.

The various programs have been designed to educate learners in a wide range of beauty techniques and procedures, including makeup artistry, hairstyling, skincare, nail care, personal grooming and many more that will help them stand out in a competitive market.

Dubai Beauty School, led by professional makeup artist and former model Anubha Vashisth will take a holistic approach to training, focusing not only on cosmetics application methods but also on confidence and communication skills. The teaching methodology of the academy will emphasize on personal growth and encourage students to excel as makeup artists as well as in their personal and professional life.

Dubai Beauty School will offer comprehensive makeup courses along with options of short-term grooming and beauty courses ranging from 7 days to 45 days. The academy will also provide job assistance to all the students enrolled in the course. Dubai Beauty School also has collaboration with Dreamz Production House which will provide students with access to industry leaders and newer opportunities for growth and learning.

Former Miss India and actress Neha Dhupia said, “Makeup is an essential part of our daily regime and it is truly an art. People spend more now on their personal appearance and that is driving overall growth. And, here is when the role of makeup artists becomes very crucial. The makeup industry has emerged as one of the most successful and lucrative sectors worldwide. A career in beauty will definitely open up doors to opportunity and growth.”

Anubha Vashisht, Founder of Dubai Beauty School said, “We aim to play a key role in shaping our students to help them become the industry stalwarts of tomorrow. The industry is growing manifold and the fashion and beauty industry is continuously looking out for young and talented people who are creative, can think out-of-the-box, and can introduce new trends in makeup, hairstyles, and skin care. We will also offer a variety of courses ranging from courses for entry-level candidates to working professionals seeking skills upgradation.”

Sophiya Singh, former Indian actress turned entrepreneur and co-owner of the Malviya Nagar branch of Dubai Beauty School said, “Our goal is to provide the highest quality education and training to our students, and to help them achieve their career goals in the beauty industry. Students will receive hands-on training and instruction from experienced professionals and the courses will equip students with expertise in all aspects of beauty care.”

The academy’s innovative teaching approach, newest training tools, emphasis on personal development along with skilled and experienced instructors will open doors for every student to succeed in this volatile and dynamic industry.