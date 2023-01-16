scorecardresearch
Nehazz: Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma teaching the youth through vibrant masterclasses

By agency
Nehazz: Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma teaching the youth through vibrant masterclasses
Nehazz - Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma

We’re constantly looking for better cosmetics and the ideal outfit. In order to get the required appearance, we use our favourite celebrities as our style inspiration. But we frequently overlook the processes involved in developing fashionable looks. Hair and makeup artists have always played a crucial part in creating elegant ensembles. Numerous makeup artists have developed with the times and carved out a place for themselves in the business. One such brand is the well-known MUA, Nehazz run by Jaswinder Kaur, Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma whose work is adored by many.

Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma, two luminaries in the beauty industry, travelled to Mumbai to teach a makeup masterclass there. The group specialises in perfect foundation application, even on skin with issues, and gorgeous eye makeup styles. You can remain updated about their masterclass via their instagram.

Participants in this spectacular master class discovered some of Nehazz distinctive methods, which are crafted with 25 years of expertise and impeccable knowledge that blends theory and practical use of makeup products.

The Punjabi artists were warmly welcomed in Mumbai. They presented 4 life-size products, which attracted a lot of attention. They have almost every product imaginable in the makeup industry available on their website, and their star Products were Matte Lipstick, Pro Artist foundation, Highlighter, and Mascara. Their mission is to elevate, enable, approve, and eventually assemble confidence in Makeup Artists and Makeup Enthusiasts around the world.

Saira Sattani, a well-known YouTuber and Instagram influencer, said: “I really enjoyed discovering and researching this aspect of makeup. It is known as any female’s best friend, and the way the entire event was planned was both creative and lovely.”

Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma’s extensive experience is a consequence of their accredited training at the prestigious Domus Milan, Italy affiliated by NABA and Greenoble Paris respectively. Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma have also completed brief training programmes from well-known international beauty companies. Nehazz : Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma are well-known airbrush professional who specialises in bridal makeup and hair styling. They have worked magic with their cosmetics brush for celebrities, influencers, and fashion designers over the course of more than 25 years of expertise.

