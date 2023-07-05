Rohandeep Singh & Nikita Sharma of Jumping Tomato Studios announced slates of upcoming project

In a remarkable journey of perseverance and determination, Rohandeep Singh, along with his wife Nikita Sharma, a talented TV actress, has successfully transformed Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt. Ltd. into Jumping Tomato Studios. This remarkable transformation signifies their commitment to exploring new frontiers in the world of entertainment. Let’s delve into the inspiring story of Rohandeep Singh and Nikita Sharma as they embark on this exciting new chapter.

Hailing from a small town (Kotdwar) Rohandeep Singh nurtured his Bollywood dreams since childhood. In his early days, he witnessed the magic of cinema in the local theatres. Inspired by the world of movies, Rohandeep was determined to make his mark in the film industry.

Rohandeep’s true passion lay in the film industry. With unwavering determination, he started Jumping Tomato Marketing, in Mumbai. This marked the beginning of his arduous journey filled with struggles, hard work, and numerous challenges. He learned valuable lessons about the industry, realising that ethics and trust are not always upheld.

Nikita Sharma, a talented TV actress, has been an integral part of Rohandeep Singh’s journey. With her acting prowess and industry insights and his vision to produce engaging narratives and high-quality content, they transformed Jumping Tomato Marketing into Jumping Tomato Studios. Together, Rohandeep and Nikita form a formidable team, bringing their unique talents and perspectives to the table. This evolution marked a significant milestone in his career and opened doors to new opportunities.

With the birth of Jumping Tomato Studios, the creative horizons have expanded even further. Rohandeep and his talented team are actively working on a diverse array of projects, including captivating web series, television shows, and feature films. The upcoming slate of releases under Jumping Tomato Studios includes Luv You Shanker, 100 Days in Heaven, Black Pages, Bakra Cricket, Dhunda, Blue Star, Manju Mastana, and Greed. Each endeavour promises to deliver engaging storytelling, coupled with the highest production values, captivating audiences both locally and internationally.

Rohandeep Singh’s transformation of Jumping Tomato Marketing into Jumping Tomato Studios, accompanied by his wife Nikita Sharma’s valuable contributions, exemplifies the power of perseverance, passion, and creative vision. Their journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and artists, proving that with dedication and unwavering determination, dreams can become a reality.

Recently Jumping Tomato studios first movie “Lavaste” was released on 26 May 2023 all over India , Next movie “Luv you Shanker” scheduled on 22 sep 2023 all over India with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.