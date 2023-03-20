Sandesh Deshmukh, a fitness expert, is on a mission to improve people’s overall well-being

Individuals must be self-motivated and have a positive mindset in order to improve their overall well-being. And, in today’s world, fitness has become critical. It is critical to consider not only physical health, but also mental and social well-being. Sandesh Deshmukh is one of the most well-known names in the Indian fitness industry, having inspired thousands of people to live a healthier lifestyle.

Deshmukh, who is from Pune, believes in living a simple life. Sandesh has always been interested in fitness and bodybuilding. He is a firm believer that having a healthy mind is essential for having a healthy body. He has been a guiding light to thousands of people who want to make a career in fitness because he lives by this philosophy. According to Sandesh, internal health should take precedence over external beauty.

The fitness coach has frequently demonstrated his abilities, and at the age of 22, he won the Pune Junior Men’s Physique Competition. Sandesh also won the Maharashtra Junior Men’s Physique Competition. He opened his gym, ‘Fitness Garage,’ to help people get back on track with their health and well-being. While his journey has been unique, Sandesh believes that people believe he accomplished everything overnight.

That, however, is not the case. Before achieving enormous success, he had experienced a fair share of ups and downs in his life. Prior to getting into fitness, the fitness coach worked as a mechanical engineer and a cricketer. However, neither worked in his favour, which fuelled his desire to become a bodybuilder. Sandesh, who grew up in a middle-class family, worked hard to achieve his goals despite having limited financial resources.

Deshmukh sought advice from industry expert Dr. Prashant Madane, who assisted him in reaching his fitness objectives. Sandesh Deshmukh revealed the following when asked about it “Madane sir is a life coach as well as a fitness coach. He supported me when I was facing financial difficulties. I am grateful to him for guiding me, and I am proud of where I am today.” In recent years, the former Pune Shree has gained a lot of traction through his videos.

Sandesh Deshmukh has earned the title of Maharashtra Shree in addition to Pune Shree. Along with his training sessions, the fitness expert is constantly motivating everyone through his excellent Instagram content. With busy months ahead, Sandesh has bigger plans to get people on the right track with healthy living.