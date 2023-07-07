Suresh Gondalia, Triyom Films embarking on an exciting journey in Bollywood with Midday Showbiz Icon Awards 2023

Triyom Films, a promising film production house, is embarking on an exciting journey in Bollywood with the prestigious Midday Showbiz Icon Awards 2023. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its horizons into the world of entertainment. Pioneer in the field of real estate as Triyom Reality, Triyom Films is renowned for its commitment to excellence and reliability.

Triyom Films’ entry into filmmaking is guided by their founder and Managing Director, Suresh Gondalia. With his extensive industrial experience and knowledge, Suresh Gondalia brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the production house. His passion for creating exceptional films for every genre of audience sets the foundation for Triyom Films’ promising future in the entertainment industry.

Triyom Films, a promising newcomer in the entertainment industry, is delighted to introduce its first feature film, NSD. Boasting an impressive ensemble cast including renowned actors Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Shreyas Talpade, NSD is nearing completion and is eagerly anticipated for its theatrical release.

As Triyom Films ventures into the world of cinema, it demonstrates a firm commitment to delivering captivating stories that resonate with audiences from all walks of life.

Triyom Films understands the importance of engaging storytelling and its ability to transport viewers into a world of emotions, laughter, and inspiration.

On this Suresh Gondalia, director and MD of Triyom Films quoted, “Our association with the esteemed Midday Showbiz Icon Awards is a proud moment for Triyom Films. It signifies our entry into the entertainment industry and our dedication to producing remarkable films for diverse audiences. We are excited to showcase our passion, creativity, and commitment to excellence through this collaboration. With this partnership, we aim to make a significant impact and contribute to the success and recognition of the Indian film landscape. Our upcoming feature film, NSD, showcases an ensemble of incredibly talented actors and is nearing completion for its much-anticipated release in cinemas.”