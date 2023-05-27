The transformative impact of Dr. Tarita Shankar’s philanthropy

Dr. Tarita Shankar’s philanthropic work has had a transformative impact on the lives of thousands of students and their families. As the Founder Secretary of the Shree Chanakya Education Society and the Chairperson of the Indira Group of Institutes (IGI) in Pune, Maharashtra, Dr. Shankar has always believed that the holistic development of students is an integral part of education.

Under her leadership, IGI has become an all-encompassing educational complex, imparting value-based education in various fields. Dr. Shankar has also been involved in numerous philanthropic and humanitarian causes, including the CARE Club, which offers emotional support, guidance, and motivation to students, alumni, and staff.

The CARE Club has continued to engage in various welfare initiatives such as the Mid-Day Meal Initiative, Covid Care, Indira Sustainable Maharashtra Initiative, Alumni Entrepreneurship Fund, and Late Anita Gangal Awards. These initiatives have had a transformative impact on the lives of the beneficiaries, providing them with essential support and resources to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals.

Dr. Shankar’s philanthropic work is a testament to her vision, dedication, and compassion. She is a true leader who has transformed the lives of thousands of individuals and contributed to the betterment of society. Dr. Shankar’s impact will be felt for generations to come, and her legacy will inspire others to follow in her footsteps and make a difference in the world.