AIFF President reiterates commitment to protect integrity of the game

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday acknowledged that certain approaches have recently been made to AIFF-registered players in a bid to manipulate matches of the ongoing I-League competition.

AIFF has taken serious note of this matter and would like to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards any activity that impacts the integrity of its competitions or otherwise brings the game of football into disrepute. AIFF is committed to taking every step within its power to prevent corrupt practices from undermining the values of football.

“We have received information of multiple approaches to our players. We will thoroughly examine the incidents, investigate, and take all necessary action,” said AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

“We are committed to protecting our players and our beautiful game and will not tolerate any attempts of this nature to put the players and the game at risk,” he added.

“We will also continue to strengthen our institutional capacities to not only counter such threats but also educate our players and officials on how to recognise, respond to, and report incidents of this nature,” concluded Chaubey.

–IANS

