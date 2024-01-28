American Stolz bags two more golds at speed skating World Cup

Washington, Jan 28 (IANS) Jordan Stolz of the United States finished first in the men’s 1,500m and 500m for his second and third gold medal at the speed skating World Cup in Salt Lake City.

After breaking the world record to be crowned in Friday’s 1,000m race, the 19-year-old American continued to shine on home soil as he clocked a personal best time of one minute and 40.87 seconds in the men’s 1,500m, reports Xinhua.

China’s Ning Zhongyan settled for the silver in 1:41.78 and Wesly Dijs of the Netherlands took the bronze with 1:42.77.

Two hours later, Stolz bagged his third gold in two days with another personal best finish of 33.96 seconds in the men’s 500m.

Laurent Dubreuil of Canada finished 0.09 seconds behind for the silver and the bronze went to Japanese Yuma Murakami who clocked 34.16.

Miho Takagi of Japan clinched her second gold in two days as she finished 1:51.60 to win the women’s 1,000m. Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong and Joy Beune of the Netherlands were second and third in 1:52.04 and 1:52.23 respectively.

Erin Jackson and Kimi Goetz had a 1-2 finish for the United States in the women’s 500m while South Korean Kim Min-sun placed third.

The men’s and women’s team pursuit golds were split by the United States and Canada.

