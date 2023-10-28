scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Arsenal coach Arteta confirms injuries to Partey, Jesus

By Agency News Desk

London, Oct 27 (IANS) Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta on Friday confirmed they will be without striker Gabriel Jesus and midfielder Thomas Partey for “several weeks” with muscle injuries.

Gabriel Jesus had to limp out of Arsenal’s 2-1 win away to Sevilla after setting up the first goal and scoring the second, while Partey was injured in training prior to the midweek Champions League clash.

Following scans on the pair, Arteta gave an update on their situation in his press conference on Friday ahead of the weekend match at home to Sheffield United.

“The scan shows there is a muscle injury, and we might lose him for a few weeks,” said Arteta about Gabriel Jesus, although he didn’t give an exact return date because “he always surprises us.”

“There’s something there he felt in an awkward action. It’s true he had quite a lot of workload in the last few weeks, with the [Brazil] national team and then playing those games, which he hasn’t in a long time. It’s bad news for us,” he continued.

Arteta added that Partey would also “be out for a few weeks,” although he indicated the problem was related to a previous groin injury.

“We don’t know the extent of it, he has more tests today. He picked it up with the last kick in training before Sevilla. It’s very unfortunate,” Arteta said.

The pair look likely to miss at least five games, which are Saturday’s game with Sheffield United, as well as other Premier League games against Newcastle and Burnley, a Carabao Cup tie against West Ham and the Champions League return fixture at home to Sevilla.

–IANS

hs

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Flu cases remain at alert level in Japan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US