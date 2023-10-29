Cambiaso's late winner sends Juve to Serie A top

Rome, Oct 29 (IANS) Starlet Andrea Cambiaso made the most of his appearance as his last-gasp winner helped Juventus beat Hellas Verona 1-0 at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, sending the Bianconeri to the top of the table provisionally.

Juventus were brimming with confidence as they dominated AC Milan 1-0 in the last round and had Dusan Vlahovic back into the starting line-up, while Federico Chiesa started the game from the bench, Xinhua reports.

The home side was utterly dominant, and Moise Kean had found the back of the net in the 13th minute with a spectacular move, but it was wiped out as the Italian international wandered slightly offside in the build-up.

Kean kept dangerous by creating a couple of chances and thought he broke the deadlock in the 54th minute with a twisting header, however, it was disallowed again by VAR as he had a foul at the start of the move.

As the game seemed to be finished with a goalless tie, Cambiaso who came off the bench in the 62nd minute jumped at the chance in the dying minutes when Arkadiusz Milik’s header smacked the woodwork, and the 23-year-old was alert to poke it in from a close range. It was his first goal in Juve jersey.

With the hard-fought victory, Juve rank top with 23 points, one point ahead of Inter Milan who host Roma on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, Torino beat Lecce 1-0, and Sassuolo shared the spoils with Bologna at 1-1.

–IANS

bc