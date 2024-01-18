Foulkes approved as replacement for Hekmat in NZ's U19 WC squad

Johannesburg, Jan 18 (IANS) New Zealand leg-spinner Rahman Hekmat has been withdrawn from the side’s squad for the upcoming U19 Men’s World Cup in South Africa due to a lumbar bone stress injury sustained during training.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said allrounder Robbie Foulkes has been called into the squad as Hekmat’s replacement and will fly to South Africa on Friday, a move which has been approved by the Event Technical Committee of the tournament.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and Chair of the ETC), Wanele Mngomezulu (Host Tournament Director), Sarah Edgar (IBC Representative) and Samuel Badree (Independent Representative).

Hekmat, 18, was vying to be the first New Zealand U19 player of Afghanistan origin to play at the World Cup. He was born in Peshawar, Pakistan, before migrating to Auckland, New Zealand with his family in 2006. His playing inspirations include legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne and Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan.

New Zealand, who opted out of 2022 edition due to Covid-19 quarantine protocols, is in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Nepal and Pakistan in the 15th edition of the Men’s U19 World Cup, with the final scheduled for February 11 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

New Zealand qualified for the tournament via the East Asia Pacific Qualifiers. Their opening match will be against Nepal in Buffalo Park, East London on January 21, followed by games against Afghanistan and Pakistan at the same venue on January 23 and 27 respectively.

16 teams will be divided into groups of four each. The top three teams from each group will qualify for the Super Sixes stage, starting on January 30. At that stage, 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six each.

In the Super Sixes, the top three teams from Groups A and D are put together, while the top three teams of Groups B and C are in the other group. The teams play two matches in this phase, and avoid the team that finished in the corresponding position in the other group.

The top two teams from each group in the Super Sixes will enter the semi-finals, from which the two winning teams will enter the final. Four teams who won’t make it to the Super Sixes will play the playoffs to decide the 13th to 16th positions.

–IANS

nr/bc