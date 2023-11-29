I am amazed at Maxwell’s technique every time I look at it, says R Sridhar

Guwahati, Nov 29 (IANS) Former India fielding coach R Sridhar was left in awe of Glenn Maxwell’s 47-ball century in giving Australia five-wicket win over India in the third T20I, saying he never stops from being amazed over the big-hitting batter’s technique.

At the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 104, with his century coming in just 47 balls to lead Australia to a come-from-behind win and make the five-match series scoreline 2-1.

“You could expect this kind of innings only from someone like Maxwell. Obviously, there were a couple of other good performances like Ruturaj’s innings and Jason Behrendorff’s 1/12 in 4 overs, but Maxwell was definitely the top performer of the day.”

“He’s got that belief that he’ll pull off something like this all the time when he goes into bat, and the kind of power he generates through his bat swing is quite amazing. Each time I look at his technique, it never ceases to amaze me.”

“Because the way that bottom hand comes down and the speed he generates is magnificent. Also, he’s got a new shot in his repertoire where he goes well outside the line of the ball and hits it over the leg side, especially behind square,” said Sridhar on JioCinema.

He also had some words of praise for India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was unbeaten on 123. The right-handed batter’s start to his knock wasn’t a rosy one, being on run-a-ball 22, before reaching his fifty in 32 balls and then accelerating his way to get his hundred in 52 balls.

“It was amazing to watch. A knock like this from Rutu was just around the corner. The way he anchored the innings in the previous game in Thiruvananthapuram, and here he played his role to perfection.”

“Initially, he was batting on 27 off 33 balls and then accelerated just at the right time between the 11th and 15th overs. Towards the end, he marched towards a century and how! Those shots over extra cover, the pulls over midwicket, he showed his class. He never over-hit the ball even once during the innings,” concluded Sridhar.

–IANS

nr/cs