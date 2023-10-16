IOC in damage control mode, says not concerned by delay in appointment of CEO by IOA

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Four days is a long period to change views as far as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is concerned which seems to have gone soft on the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Two days before the meeting of its Executive Board and four days before the inauguration of the 141st Session, IOC president Thomas Bach talked about the lack of confidence his organisation had in its affiliated member in India, the IOA.

On the second day of the IOC Session on Monday, Bach said he had a good interaction with the newly-elected IOA president PT Usha and said the IOA chief has taken several steps to improve governance.

In an interaction with select media on October 10, Bach said the fact that IOA has not appointed a CEO will play a role in India’s bid for hosting the Olympic Games in 2036.

“…What will play a role is the situation of IOA. Because in the end, IOA is our agency in India. And when it comes to Olympic candidature, only the NOC can sign. There must be others to sign, but without the signature of the NOC, there’s no valid candidature. This is why we must have confidence in the governance of IOA. We have seen now some movements. We hope we will take the opportunity of our visit here to have more talks and hope that this progress continues. Then, we can have this confidence in IOA,” Bach had said.

On Monday, Bach avoided a direct response to a question on whether the indefinite delay in the appointment of a CEO will impact India’s candidature for the 2036 Games.

“We had discussions with the newly-elected president of IOA, PT Usha. We are taking stock of the developments, the discussions were related to the appointment of a CEO and she was very receptive to the idea. She has taken some steps in this regard. She informed me that a Nomination Commission will be set up soon and this commission will propose a name and then an appointment will be made,” Bach said saying that the IOA has brought in a lot of changes in governance, clearly indicating that he was now satisfied with the way things are going in IOA.

James Macleod, IOC’s director of Olympic Solidarity, NOC Relations and Oympiasm365, said the post of CEO was only an administrative one and would not have any impact on the Olympic bid.

Macleod, who has been very critical of the IOA in the past, praised the Usha-led body for amending the constitution and bringing in good governance.

It seems the IOA has changed its stand now and is saying that delay/failure to appoint a CEO will not impact India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics with Macleod claiming that a CEO is not needed and even the IOA president can sign it.

It appears that the IOC is now in damage control mode after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his government’s intention to leave no stone unturned in pursuing the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympic Games.

