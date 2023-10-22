Men’s ODI WC: Shami scripts history, is only Indian bowler to pick five wickets twice in ODI World Cup

Dharamshala, Oct 22 (IANS) Indian pacer Mohammad Shami on Sunday scripted history, becoming the only Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul twice in the ICC ODI World Cup as India bundled out New Zealand for 273 at Dharamshala, on Sunday.

Shami, playing his first match in the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s World Cup, ended his spell with impressive figures of 5-54 in 10 overs, sending the stumps for a walk for his last two wickets.

On Sunday, Shami picked the wickets of Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryll Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry.

The 33-year-old bowler made a perfect start on his return to World Cup cricket, taking out the bails to claim Will Young of an inside edge on his first delivery.

Though New Zealand recovered thanks to a 159-run partnership, Shami provided India the much-needed breakthrough in the 34th over when he sent young Rachin Ravindra back to the pavilion, as Shubhman Gill pouched an easy catch.

He then cleaned up Santner with a searing yorker in the 48th over to claim his third wicket and followed it by an inswinging full delivery to pick pierce through the bat-pad gap left by Matt Henry.

Shami went on to complete his five-wicket haul by dismissing centurion Daryll Mitchell on the penultimate ball of the innings. Mitchell departed after scoring 130 runs off 127 balls, becoming the first Blackcaps batter to hit a century against India in ODI World Cups in 48 years.

