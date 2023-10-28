Men’s ODI WC: We're still very much focused on all formats of the game, says Trescothick over waning interest in 50-over format

Lucknow, Oct 28 (IANS) One of the talked factors behind England’s poor run in the ongoing 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup has been the lack of 50-over cricket for the reigning champions in the run-up to their title defence, sparking chatter over the team’s seriousness towards playing a format which has been talked of being in existential crisis.

After winning the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup title on home soil by playing an attacking brand of 50-over cricket, most of England’s players were either rested, struggled with injuries or quit playing the game.

Moreover, with two T20 World Cups, one of which England won in 2022, and two editions of the World Test Championship meant they never played ODIs at their full strength.

Marcus Trescothick, England’s assistant coach, firmly denied that the team’s interest in playing a 50-over format has waned in recent times, insisting the side’s focus is still very much on playing all forms of the game.

“Forgive me if I don’t want to be blunt here, but we haven’t lost faith in what it is. I can’t really say too much more. We love playing any form of cricket, any form of the game that we play. We were desperate to come here and try and win back-to-back 50 over competitions. So, we’re still very much focused on all formats of the game,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

A striking number has been that every England player in the current World Cup squad has missed playing more than 10 ODI matches between 2019 and 2023. Like, tearaway pacer Mark Wood missed playing 34 games in this period, while the talismanic Ben Stokes played 13 games, although he retired from the format in July 2022, only to reverse it in September this year.

“I think nowadays the cricket structure is so busy, right? It’s really busy. You’ve got to plan in Test matches, T20s, 50s and what it is. We’re always trying to get the balance right sometimes we do sometimes, we don’t.”

“Some teams play more 50 overs than others and it just doesn’t always match up so we’re still trying to get it right and we’re still very focused on playing 50 over World Cups and 50 over cricket it’s just when it fits into the schedule and as we know the cricket schedule is very busy,” was Trescothick’s response on why England didn’t plan well for the Men’s ODI World Cup.

With England’s semifinal chances now left hanging by a thread after suffering a humbling eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, where they were bowled out for 156 in an innings where they were caught in uncertainty over whether to attack or defend.

Their opponents in Sunday’s clash at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, India, have been on a glorious run, winning all of their five matches through comprehensive performances with bat and ball. Trescothick, who played 123 ODIs for England from 2000-2006, said the team is eager to get their act together in facing the tournament hosts in their backyard.

“I think playing against India in a World Cup in their own country is a special part of the game, you know you get these opportunities that come around -there’ll be a big crowd, there’ll be a wonderful occasion. We’re looking forward to that chance.”

“I think there’s nothing more that we can offer apart from going out and playing that performance; then hopefully you come out on top at the end of it, it’s exciting. Having been where we’ve been and coming now into this game, the buzz of what it will be – building up for the game and then into the game tomorrow will be good. So, really excited for it.”

–IANS

nr/bsk