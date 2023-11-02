scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men’s ODI World Cup: Iyer becomes third fastest Indian batter to score 2000 ODI runs

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Shreyas Iyer on Thursday became the third fastest Indian batter to complete 2000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

Iyer reached the milestone in his 49th innings in the format, behind Shikhar Dhawan, who is the second fastest Indian to score 2000 runs in ODIs in his 48th innings back in November 2014 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Iyer hammered a 56-ball 82 comprised of three boundaries and six maximums against Sri Lanka to reach the milestone.

With an average of 45.84 Iyer has scored 2017 runs in 49 innings comprised of three century and sixteen half-century.

Indian batter Shubhman Gill holds the record of fastest batter to 2000 ODI runs. He reached in just 38 innings during the World Cup 2023 surpassing South African Hashim Amla’s record of 40 innings against New Zealand in Dharamshala.

–IANS

hs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kamal Haasan wishes ‘Badshah of Bollywood’, ‘friend’ SRK on his birthday
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US