Premier League: Aston Villa sign Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough

London, Feb 1 (IANS) Aston Villa have completed the signing of young winger Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Rogers, who is regular for England at youth international level, signed for Boro last summer and has seven goals and eight assists to his name so far this term, recently scoring against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semifinal.

He made his professional debut while at the Hawthorns before being snapped up by Manchester City.

The 21-year-old forward also spent time on loan at Lincoln City, Blackpool and Bournemouth, helping the Cherries win promotion to the Premier League.

–IANS

bc/