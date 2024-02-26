Premier League: Sarabia's winner powers Wolverhampton to 1-0 win over Sheffield United

Wolverhampton, Feb 26 (IANS) Pablo Sarabia’s goal proved the difference as Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Molineux.

The Spaniard headed home from Rayan Ait-Nouri’s cross after 30 minutes to secure back-to-back wins late on Sunday night and move Gary O’Neil’s men up three places to eighth in the Premier League table.

Wolves controlled the opening stages at Molineux and were on the front foot, dominating possession and tenacious to win the ball back.

Brewster had a shot blocked before his second effort was well saved by Jose Sa, and the forward then fired over after latching on to a flick from Jayden Bogle. Shortly after, James McAtee failed to make the most of a great opportunity, shooting tamely at Sa.

Sheff Utd were left to rue those misses as Wolves made the breakthrough on the half hour. Rayan Ait-Nouri cut back onto his right foot and his cross into the box was met by Sarabia, who glanced his header over Grbic and into the net for his third league goal of the season, Premier League reports.

Wolves had chances to double their lead before the break, but Pedro Neto and then Sarabia blazed shots over the crossbar as it remained 1-0.

Sheff Utd started the second half positively, with Wolves struggling to get going as Sa was again called into action to deny the lively Brewster. But the visitors were leaving spaces at the back, and Sarabia came close to scoring his second goal, unleashing a powerful drive from just outside the area which flew narrowly wide.

Wolves had one final chance to double their lead, with Joao Gomes testing Grbic with a strike from 25 yards out, but they held on for the win which takes them onto 38 points.

Sheff Utd, who lost for the 19th time in the league, remain bottom with 13 points.

