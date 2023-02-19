scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'Red hot' Urvashi cheers for recuperating Rishabh Pant, calls him 'India's pride'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has called Rishabh Pant “India’s pride” and “asset” after learning about his health.

Urvashi was pictured at Mumbai airport, where she was asked by paparazzi Viral Bhayani about the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment after a car accident a few months ago.

The paparazzi asked her about the cricketer’s post about his recovery, Urvashi, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a fiery red colourd outfit, seemed awkward and asked: “Kaunsi photo?”

She replied: “He is an asset to our country, India’s pride.”

The cameraperson replied that their good wishes are with him.

To which, Urvashi said: “Hamari bhi (Mine as well).” Urvashi opted for a red outfit for her airport look.

After the news of Pant’s accident made headlines, Urvashi had posted a cryptic note: “Praying, love Urvashi Rautela.”

Earlier, Urvashi had taken to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photograph featuring the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital building, where Pant was admitted for treatment.

–IANS

dc/uk/

Previous article
2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Rahul remain unbeaten at stumps after Shami four-fer bowls out Australia for 263
Next article
2nd Test, Day 1: Shami picks four, Ashwin, Jadeja scalp three each as India bowl out Australia for 263
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Grand Prix Badminton League to be held in a new avatar in August

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Shami, Ashwin, Jadeja take a wicket each as Australia make 199/6 at tea

Sports

Avinash Sable to lead India's charge at World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst

Sports

Ind vs Aus: Dismissing Smith, Labuschagne early is big plus for India: Sunil Gavaskar

Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eager to kickstart 2023 with wins in Spain

Sports

Disney+Hotstar app, website down during Ind-Aus test match

Sports

Prasidh Krishna to miss IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals wish its pacer 'speedy recovery'

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Shami picks four, Ashwin, Jadeja scalp three each as India bowl out Australia for 263

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Rahul remain unbeaten at stumps after Shami four-fer bowls out Australia for 263

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Rahul remain unbeaten at stumps after Shami four-fer bowls out Australia for 263 (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: BCCI announces schedule; Gujarat Titans take on CSK in opener on March 31

Sports

Indoor national record holder long jumper Jeswin Aldrin eyes consistency this season

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Mindset of whole team doesn't get affected by winning or losing toss, says Shami

Sports

1st Test: Blundell ton revies New Zealand but England claw back to grab initiative

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: We will get to know the par score by tomorrow surely, says Usman Khawaja

Sports

'Theek hai bhai, main Nikalta hoon': Fans react on social media as chief selector Chetan Sharma quits

Sports

Sr Women's hockey Nationals: Big wins for Odisha, M.P. and Himachal

Sports

DY Patil T20 Cup: Rohan Raje's all-round show, Rahane's experience helps Indian Oil

Sports

PVL 2023: Chennai Blitz try to get back to winning ways against resurgent Blackhawks

Sports

IPL 2023: Moeen Ali can be a good captaincy option for CSK, says Parthiv Patel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US