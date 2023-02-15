scorecardresearch
10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition: Powerhouse for Indian youth with stunning experience

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, in partnership with the global iconic soft drink brand Coca-Cola, is the most stylish and impeccable smartphone ever that has been launched especially for the Indian youth.

The limited-edition device which had only 1000 units was available in an 8+128GB variant in the country for Rs 20,999 with the 8GB+8GB dynamic RAM, offered rear design inspired by Coca-Cola’s classic elements from the Red and Black collision.

“At realme, we constantly endeavor to explore new ways to offer unique and leap forward experiences to our users, and our collaboration with Coca-Cola is yet another step in that direction,” according to Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group.

Three black and seven red points highlight the Coca-Cola logo in the 70/30 asymmetrical back design. Coke red gives a positive and vigorous vibe that goes well with the lifestyle of the youth.

The cropped Coca-Cola logo added a fresh appeal to the smartphone experience with a unique twist on a classic logo.

Moreover, the matte imitation metal process gives the feel of brushed aluminum and also makes it scratch and fingerprint-resistant.

Over the years, both brands have worked towards a common goal to bring positivity and joy while creating value and a positive impact on the lives of people.

“The latest offering realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition reflects on the ethos of both brands and is a true design and functionality marvel made available at an accessible cost. We are optimistic that this collaboration will help realme to reach new markets and provide our users with new and unique opportunities and experiences,” Sheth added.

The smartphone comes with a customized UI system, from the lock screen to the dynamic charging effect, which is all designed based on Coke red and Coca-Cola’s bubble element, bringing extra cheer to each moment for consumers.

Besides, ringtones are customised to provide more interesting details, such as the Coca-Cola ringtone and the sound of fizzing liquid bubbles. The APP icons are designed based on Coke red and the real image of the real goods, according to the company.

In terms of performance, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition featured the segment-leading Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 5000mAh massive battery and a massive 108MP ProLight Camera.

The camera comes with the updated Street Photography Mode 3.0. Users can experience different city filters based on their geographical locations. The 80s Cola Filters is a true blast from the past with a special edition shutter sound.

When taking a photo, it sounds like opening a real Coke.

Other new features included Super Group Portrait and One Take to improve the imaging experience.

Moreover, it provides 8GB+8GB dynamic RAM and up to 1TB of external memory, so consumers can hold on to more memories, said realme.

