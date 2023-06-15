scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

1st-ever human synthetic model embryos developed without eggs, sperm

By Agency News Desk

London, June 15 (IANS) A joint team of researchers from the US and the UK have for the first time created a synthetic human embryo-like structure from stem cells, without eggs and sperm.

The structures do not have a beating heart or a brain, but have cells which can later form the placenta, yolk sac and the embryo itself, the Guardian reported.

The finding may pave the way for understanding of genetic diseases or the causes of miscarriages.

Professor Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz from the University of Cambridge, UK and also a professor of biology and biological engineering at California Institute of Technology (CalTech), US, developed the embryo model using stem cells – the body’s master cells, which can develop into almost any cell type in the body.

“We can create human embryo-like models by the reprogramming of [embryonic stem] cells,” said Zernicka-Goetz while presenting the research at the International Society for Stem Cell Research’s annual meeting in Boston on Wednesday.

In August, last year, Zernicka-Goetz and her team, along with Israeli researchers, had described creating model embryo-like structures from mouse stem cells. Those “embryoids” showed the beginnings of a brain, heart and intestinal tract after about eight days of development.

Meanwhile, Zernicka-Goetz said that the embryos were cultivated at a stage just beyond the equivalent of 14 days of development for a natural embryo, the report said. The research is yet to be published in a journal.

Each structure of the model was grown from a single embryonic stem cell. It reached the beginning of a developmental milestone known as gastrulation — when the embryo transforms from being a continuous sheet of cells to forming distinct cell lines and setting up the basic axes of the body.

At this stage, the embryo does not yet have a beating heart, gut or beginnings of a brain, but the model showed the presence of primordial cells that are the precursor cells of egg and sperm, the report.

“Our human model is the first three-lineage human embryo model that specifies amnion and germ cells, precursor cells of egg and sperm,” Zernicka-Goetz was quoted as saying to The Guardian.

“It’s beautiful and created entirely from embryonic stem cells.”

The research also raises serious ethical and legal issues as the lab-grown entities fall outside current legislation.

“Unlike human embryos arising from in vitro fertilisation (IVF), where there is an established legal framework, there are currently no clear regulations governing stem cell derived models of human embryos,a James Briscoe, associate research director at the Francis Crick Institute, said in a statement.

“There is an urgent need for regulations to provide a framework for the creation and use of stem cell derived models of human embryos,” he added.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Automotive digital marketplace TrueCar lays off 24% of workforce
Next article
'I wouldn't have picked Moeen Ali', says Michael Atherton on England XI for first Ashes Test
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'I wouldn't have picked Moeen Ali', says Michael Atherton on England XI for first Ashes Test

Technology

Automotive digital marketplace TrueCar lays off 24% of workforce

Technology

IT Ministry, Google join hands to boost online cyber safety

Technology

Musk says SpaceX will launch Starship in about 2 months

Technology

UAE astronaut images Cyclone Biparjoy from space

Technology

Many Twitter workers had their car windows smashed: Musk

Sports

Football: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura to step down in December

News

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' weapons expert was 'likely hungover' when loading live bullet in gun

Technology

IBM achieves new breakthrough in quantum computing

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston is in a great place, hopes to find love in 50s

Technology

OpenAI trained its AI models on YouTube data: Report

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Aditi Swami, 16, breaks U-18 compound World record in Colombia

Technology

Another US state bans kids from social media without parental consent

Technology

Paytm UPI SDK brings India's fastest UPI payments for merchant apps

News

Song Joong Ki welcomes a baby boy with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Sports

Indonesia Open: Srikanth upsets Lakshya to reach quarterfinals

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twin in black in their airport look

Sports

ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch opener

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US