scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

2.7 mn daily users now on Dark Web as illegal activities thrive

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) While the Dark Web only comprises an estimated 5 per cent of the entire internet, it has an alarming 2.7 million daily users (as of April) and the volume of illegal activities being executed is alarming, a report has warned.

Whilst its intended purpose is to allow people access to a censorship-free internet where they cannot be tracked by governments or any other parties, data acquired by niche news publisher BanklessTimes.com revealed that in fact 56.8 per cent of Dark Web activities are illegal in some way.

“Thus, it’s estimated that over half of the 2.5 million daily Dark Web visitors in 2023 have participated in illegal activities. Even more so alarming is that this number is on the rise, as of April 2023 this figure rose 200,000 to 2.7 million daily Dark web users,” the report noted.

Those most familiar with the Dark Web are those from BRICS countries – amounting to 28 per cent of those who cited being familiar with it.

Latin America and the Asia Pacific region were next with 26 per cent of respondents claiming some familiarity with the dark net. The Middle East and Africa stood at 23 per cent, while the global average was 24 per cent, the report noted.

There are a variety of functions on the dark net and some individuals do use it for more lawful reasons such as citizens in different countries looking to access uncensored information, or help researchers find the right data.

The Dark Web market is listed with various illicit goods and services. The most listed items on the market are paypal account logins — with 50 accounts costing just $200 in 2022.

Another prevalent product on offer are hacked crypto accounts which are becoming more affordable.

The price for a Kraken verified account dropped from $810 in 2021 to only $250 in 2022 and similarly, the numbers for Coinbase decreased from $610 to $120, said the report.

Direct “high-quality” malware attacks against someone in Europe cost $1,800 per 1,000 installs, while in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, “medium-quality” attacks with a 70 per cent success rate, cost $1,200 per 1,000 installs.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
YouTube to bring 30-second non-skip ads to TVs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

YouTube to bring 30-second non-skip ads to TVs

Sports

Next Gen Cup will help us improve ourselves: Bengaluru FC's Sharon Padattil

News

Ajay-Atul along with 30+ Chorus Singers To Perform Live Orchestra On Jai Shri Ram From Adipurush

News

'Gladiator' sequel rounds up its cast; adds Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, others

Technology

Apple releases iOS 16.5 with new sports tab in its News app

Technology

Microsoft detects average 156,000 business email compromise attempts daily

Sports

Next Gen Cup a great cultural experience for foreign players, say visiting team coaches

Sports

WTC Final: Conditions in England should suit Australia a little bit more than India, says Ricky Ponting

News

Raja Kumari is 'thrilled' for her Cannes debut: 'My music has inspired audience'

Technology

NASA's CAPSTONE images Moon, successfully tests GPS-like technology

Technology

Meta may fire 6K workers in its 3rd round of job cuts next week: Report

Sports

WTC Final: 'X-factor' Ishan Kishan has the potential to bat in middle-order, believes Ricky Ponting

Health & Lifestyle

Plastics pervasive in food supply: Australian study

Health & Lifestyle

Krishna Saksena's 'God is Love' released by VK Singh

News

Dr. Karan Ramani believes ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will set a benchmark in Marathi Cinema

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi has learnt the art of converting 50s into 100s from Kohli, says Sehwag

Health & Lifestyle

New soft 'e-skin' mimics human sense of touch, talks to brain

News

Irra Mor, Randeep Hooda bond over common background at 'Inspector Avinash' shoot

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US