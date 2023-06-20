scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

2 IIT alumni developed sustainable fuel from 'thin air' and plastic waste

By Agency News Desk

London, June 20 (IANS) Two UK researchers, who are alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), have developed a new method to transform carbon dioxide (CO2) captured from industrial processes — or even directly from the air — to clean, sustainable fuels, using just the energy from the sun.

The researchers currently working at the Department of Chemistry in the University of Cambridge, UK, developed a solar-powered reactor that converts captured CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuels and other valuable chemical products.

In tests, CO2 was converted into syngas — a key building block for sustainable liquid fuels –, and plastic bottles were converted into glycolic acid, which is widely used in the cosmetics industry.

Although improvements are needed before this technology can be used at an industrial scale, the study, reported in the journal Joule, represents another important step toward the production of clean fuels to power the economy, without the need for environmentally destructive oil and gas extraction.

“This solar-powered system takes two harmful waste products — plastic and carbon emissions — and converts them into something truly useful,” said Dr. Sayan Kar, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur.

“The fact that we can effectively take CO2 from air and make something useful from it is special. It’s satisfying to see that we can actually do it using only sunlight,” Kar said.

The researchers adapted their solar-driven technology so that it works with flue gas or directly from the air, converting CO2 and plastics into fuel and chemicals using only the power of the sun.

By bubbling air through the system containing an alkaline solution, the CO2 selectively gets trapped, and the other gases present in air, such as nitrogen and oxygen, harmlessly bubble out. This bubbling process allows the researchers to concentrate the CO2 from air in solution, making it easier to work with.

The integrated system contains a photocathode and an anode. The system has two compartments: on one side is captured CO2 solution that gets converted into syngas, a simple fuel. On the other side, plastics are converted into useful chemicals using only sunlight.

“The plastic component is an important trick to this system,” said Dr. Motiar Rahaman, an alumnus of IIT Madras.

“Capturing and using CO2 from the air makes the chemistry more difficult. But, if we add plastic waste to the system, the plastic donates electrons to the CO2. The plastic breaks down to glycolic acid, which is widely used in the cosmetics industry, and the CO2 is converted into syngas, which is a simple fuel,” he added.

The scientists are currently working on a bench-top demonstrator device with improved efficiency and practicality to highlight the benefits of coupling direct air capture with CO2 utilisation as a path to a zero-carbon future.

–IANS

rvt/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Golf: Tvesa leads the field in ninth leg of WPG Tour
Next article
Oliver Stone says 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is 'disgusting beyond belief'
This May Also Interest You
News

Singer Kerry Katona says Britney Spears is 'really struggling'

News

Oliver Stone says 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is 'disgusting beyond belief'

Sports

Golf: Tvesa leads the field in ninth leg of WPG Tour

Sports

SAFF Championship: Holders India to open campaign with Pakistan clash

Sports

FC Goa bolster defence by signing Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal

Health & Lifestyle

Yoga's benefits are precious in today's dangerous and divided world: UN Secretary General

Health & Lifestyle

Can Yoga and modern medicine work together?

Health & Lifestyle

International Yoga Day: Kejriwal vows to restart free Yoga classes for Delhiites

Health & Lifestyle

INVEX Health to soon launch India's first oral HIV self-test

Technology

From China to Mexico, El Nino threat begins to loom

News

Misha Collins on cancellation of 'Gotham Knights': 'I'm bummed and disappointed'

News

Before swinging in for 'Pushpa 2', Rashmika pens a note after 'Animal' wrap-up

Technology

Tinder removes 5 mn spam, bot accounts in Q1 this year

News

Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away

News

Sasha Calle is keen to return as Supergirl in future DC installments

News

'Pine Cone' director locked 5 fresh talents from India through Zoom auditions

News

Trevor Noah to bring new weekly podcast later this year

News

When Vardhan Puri was attacked by a 6.5 ft tall unclothed lady in his hotel room

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US