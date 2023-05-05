3 out of 4 smartphone users in India suffering from Nomophobia: Study

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Three out of four people in India have Nomophobia, the fear of being detached from their smartphone, a report by global smart device brand OPPO and Counterpoint Research said on Friday.

About 72 per cent of smartphone users in India experience low battery anxiety at a battery level of 20 per cent or lower, while 65 per cent of smartphone users go through emotional discomfort in case of smartphone battery drainage, according to the report.

The report, titled ‘NoMoPhobia: Low Battery Anxiety Consumer Study’, delved into the consumer mindset to understand how dying batteries have become a major trigger for this phobia.

“OPPO prides itself on its technology Innovation, and we constantly rely on studies to understand consumer needs. Our mission is to create products and experiences that bring lasting value and kindness to the world,” said Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India.

“This study offers valuable insights into the nuances of Nomophobia, which will help OPPO deliver solutions that address these articulated needs and concerns,” Khanoria added.

According to the report, 42 per cent of respondents use smartphones most for entertainment, where social media is at the top, 65 per cent of users sacrifice phone usage to conserve battery while 82 per cent limit their social media usage.

Research Director Tarun Pathak said that smartphones have become our personal universes that enable us to stay connected, personally and professionally, and also for entertainment.

“Consequently, many of us have developed a phobia of being without our phones. As a result, people often feel anxious at the thought of running out of battery and being unable to use their phones,” he commented.

“The feeling of low battery anxiety is higher among the working age group of 31 to 40 years followed by the age group of 25 to 30 years,” Pathak added.

OPPO India now becomes one of the largest mobile phone manufacturing centres in India.

The company has more than 65,000 channel partners across the country and service centres in over 530 cities, supporting over 150,000 families across India.

