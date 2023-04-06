scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

5 automakers to recall over 23K vehicles over faulty parts

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, April 6 (IANS) Porsche Korea, Honda Korea and three other auto companies will voluntarily recall over 23,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said on Thursday.

The five companies, including Mercedes-Benz Korea, Ford Sales & Service Korea and Bike Korea, are recalling a combined 23,986 units of 11 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The recalls are due to software problems in the dashboard of the Porsche Cayenne SUV, faulty safety belts in Honda’s Accord gasoline hybrid model and a faulty front brake system in the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 SUV, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s biggest carmaker, said its sales jumped 21 per cent last month from a year earlier on robust sales of its models despite an extended chip shortage.

Hyundai sold 381,885 vehicles in March, up from 314,704 units a year earlier, on strong demand for its high-end and SUV models, the company said in a statement.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Ready to roll out cutting-edge tech, innovation with 5G range: iQOO's Nipun Marya
Next article
NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter goes faster, higher on 49th flight
This May Also Interest You
Technology

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter goes faster, higher on 49th flight

Technology

Ready to roll out cutting-edge tech, innovation with 5G range: iQOO's Nipun Marya

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo lays off 30% of its workforce

Technology

UPI emerges as 2nd most popular mode to repay digital loans: Report

News

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally share a picture of daughter Devi

News

Sachet-Parampara to judge a singing contest in 'Junooniyatt'

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Ruturaj frontrunners to win Orange Cap; Chahal, Rashid top picks in Purple Cap race

Sports

'We were just one hit away from win', says RR captain Sanju Samson after a loss against PBKS

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan batted responsibly and that's why Punjab pulled off this performance, says Raina

Technology

Cloud kitchen operator Curefoods raises Rs 300 cr to diversity offline

Technology

India records 1.4 times more sales of Galaxy S23 series than predecessor: Samsung

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photo

News

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gautam Vig raises eyebrows with mystery girl pic

News

'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing a see through outfit at her new song launch ‘Tera Ki Khayal’

Health & Lifestyle

Air pollution can affect your Covid vaccine efficacy: Study

Technology

Microsoft to let users block unwanted autoplay videos in Edge

Sports

Bowling duo Todd Murphy, Lance Morris earn first Australia men's national contract

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US