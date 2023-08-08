scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

$5 bn Google lawsuit over 'incognito mode' tracking close to trial

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 8 (IANS) The mega $5 billion Google lawsuit over ‘incognito mode’ tracking via Chrome browser is a step closer to trial after a judge in the US rejected the tech giant’s request for summary judgment.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers in a California court on Monday denied Google’s push for summary judgment in the lawsuit, which claimed the tech giant is tracking and collecting data even when people use the private ‘Incognito’ mode on its Chrome browser.

Google Chrome’s ‘Incognito’ mode gives users the choice to browse the internet without their activities being saved to either browser or devices.

However, the judge pointed to statements in the Chrome privacy notice, Privacy Policy, Incognito Splash Screen, and Search & Browse Privately Help page about how incognito mode limits the information stored or how people can control the information they share, reports The Verge.

He wrote that, “Taken as a whole, a triable issue exists as to whether these writings created an enforceable promise that Google would not collect users’ data while they browsed privately.”

A Google spokesperson said the company “strongly disputes these claims and we will defend ourselves vigorously against them”.

“Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Chrome users filed a complaint in the US in June 2020, claiming that Google has a “pervasive data tracking business”.

They alleged in the lawsuit that the “tracking persists even if users take steps to protect their private information, such as using incognito mode in Chrome, or private browsing in Safari and other browsers”.

–IANS

na/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Canadian Open: Keys holds off Venus Williams in opener; Brady beats Ostapenko
Next article
Dell to lay off employees in sales teams amid partner-driven strategy
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Dell to lay off employees in sales teams amid partner-driven strategy

Sports

Canadian Open: Keys holds off Venus Williams in opener; Brady beats Ostapenko

Technology

Apple 'meet with App Store experts' series to empower developers

Sports

India should give Ishan Kishan a break in 3rd T20I, feels Wasim Jaffer

Technology

Japanese firm Mixi launches $50 mn India-first fund to empower startups

Technology

Microsoft to soon bring third-party browser support for AI-powered Bing

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast faces $100 mn lawsuit from ghost kitchen partner

Sports

PSG sign Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos on loan from Benfica

Sports

Canadian Open: Pliskova overcomes Zhu Lin, sets up second round clash with Swiatek

Technology

X working on feature to sort posts on profiles

Sports

'Sher-E-Punjab T20' will get bigger, says PCA Secretary Dilsher Khanna

Sports

La Liga: Giuliano Simeone suffers double leg fracture in friendly game

Sports

Kaif salutes blind cricketers as India eye history in IBSA World Games in Birmingham on debut

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India survive pressure to prevail 3-2 over Korea in key clash

Technology

CryptoRom scammers add ChatGPT-like AI chat tool to trick users: Report

Sports

Women's World Cup: England survive penalty shootout, co-host Australia advance (roundup)

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Pakistan beat China 2-1 to remain in contention

Sports

La Liga: New season, new name, but same teams set to challenge (preview)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US