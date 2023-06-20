scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for business functions: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) About 54 per cent of Indian companies have implemented artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics for business functions, a new report showed on Tuesday. According to global consultancy firm PwC, digital champions from across the six sectors in India believe that being resilient, transparent and sustainable will prepare them for future growth.

However, they believe that greater innovation and faster time to market will help them remain competitive in the coming days.

“Organisations are focusing on improving the efficiency of processes, such as reducing the downtime of assets, minimising the maintenance cost of expensive equipment, cutting down the cost of poor quality by understanding the parameters needed for the golden batch using digital twins, automation of processes like connected workstations using IoT for better visibility at the shop floor and workflow-based automated solution for efficient scheduling,” said Sudipta Ghosh, Partner, Industrial Products Sector and Data and Analytics Practice Leader, PwC India.

About 38 per cent of Indian companies revealed that they do not have any plans to adopt digital technology for their businesses.

The report said that Indian manufacturing companies currently prefer to adopt one standardised digital solution across plants compared to global companies which prefer one standardised digital solution with different functionalities or modules.

“Analytics continues to play a significant role in improving the decision-making process, both at the shop floor as well as across the entire supply chain. The return on investments will be governed to a large extent by how organisations are using the data to generate insights and take timely decisions,” Ghosh said.

Further, the report said that Indian companies tend to focus more on people, policies and mindset while global companies prefer to build up the right system for driving any transformation.

–IANS

shs/prw/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Medical robotic market set to witness 8% CAGR by 2030: Report
Next article
SP & RLD demand ban on 'Adipurush', apology from makers
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale starting June 20

News

SP & RLD demand ban on 'Adipurush', apology from makers

Technology

Medical robotic market set to witness 8% CAGR by 2030: Report

Technology

WhatsApp users can now silence incoming calls from unknown contacts

Technology

iPhone Crash Detection triggers accidental 911 calls, causes chaos at US festival

News

'The Trial' actor Aseem Hattangady calls 'bona-fide' star Kajol a 'cooperative' actor

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri; Manisha Rani gets upset

Health & Lifestyle

Israel to stop providing free nationwide Covid tests

Health & Lifestyle

30 min daytime nap may boost brain health, delay ageing by 7 years: Study

News

Tom Cruise does death defying bike stunt in 'Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

Health & Lifestyle

Daily aspirin use linked with anaemia risk in healthy older adults: Study

News

Ali Fazal learned dirt biking for his role in ‘Kandahar’

Technology

India set to achieve $300 bn electronics manufacturing target: MoS IT

Technology

IDEMIA selected as technology partner by DIAL for DigiYatra

News

Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ teaser ‘appears’ to be call for an encore

Technology

HP's new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K

Technology

Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 cr to alma mater IIT Bombay

Technology

Subreddits adopt other protest forms as Reddit threats action on moderators

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US