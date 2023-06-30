scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

58% Gen Z will walk away if firms fail to provide personal fulfilment: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) About 58 per cent younger, purpose-driven generation (Gen Z) intend to walk away if their organisations fail to provide a sense of personal fulfilment at work, a new report said on Friday.

According to India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2023 report, when it comes to strong team dynamics, collaborative teams boost motivation, dedication, and willingness to go above and beyond, resulting in employees who are 1.6 times more productive and focused.

On the other hand, for the goal-driven older generation, productivity declined by 37 per cent when team dynamics are weak.

“Our recent India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces in 2023 report reveals that employee experience in mid-size workplaces has remained consistent since 2022. However, employees have expressed a pressing need for more effective and transparent communication practices within these organisations, particularly with the presence of an inter-generational workforce,” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.

The report surveyed over 330,000 individuals from the IT industry, manufacturing industry, and others.

Moreover, the report showed that organisations that overlook a robust workplace culture have a striking 69 per cent of their employees highly susceptible to disengagement, experiencing a sense of disconnect from their work.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Microsoft rolls out AI-powered Windows Copilot preview to Insiders
Next article
SAFF Championship: India face Lebanon in semis as Chhetri seeks home support (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

SAFF Championship: India face Lebanon in semis as Chhetri seeks home support (preview)

Technology

Microsoft rolls out AI-powered Windows Copilot preview to Insiders

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'Before the first innings, I really struggle to sleep', reveals Steve Smith about his pre-match rituals

Sports

West Indies announce squad for preparatory camp ahead of Tests against India

Sports

Iga Swiatek withdraws from Bad Homburg Open with illness

Technology

UK warns in-depth probe into Adobe’s $20B Figma acquisition

Technology

No new unicorn in India in 2023 1st half, startup funding plunges over 70%

Sports

Clifford Miranda leaves Odisha FC, Floyd Pinto appointed new assistant coach

Sports

Ashes 2023: Copeland backs Murphy to be Lyon’s replacement if veteran spinner is ruled out

Sports

AIFF League Committee reviews bids for I-League clubs; refers final decision to Executive Committee

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users send high-quality videos on Android beta

Sports

Ashes 2023: Lyon diagnosed with significant calf strain, call on availability to be taken at end of Lord’s Test, says CA (Ld)

Sports

Wimbledon men's singles draw: Alcaraz could meet Rune in quarters, Djokovic opens against Pedro Cachin

Sports

BAI receives historic Thomas Cup trophy for the first time

Technology

Modified Telegram app with malware that puts your data at risk found

Sports

Asian Kabaddi Cship: India beat Iran in the final to reclaim title

Technology

Swiggy delivers 7.6 cr biryani orders in past 12 months in India

News

Vikram Bhatt reasons not promoting daughter Krishna’s film

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US